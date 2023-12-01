Red Wings' Dylan Larkin and his wife share devastating update regarding her pregnancy

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, shared a devastating update regarding a personal tragedy. Larkin and his wife opened up about their challenging experience during their pregnancy.

"This week, my wife and I said goodbye to our baby", wrote Larkin. "It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Dylan Larkin's non-roster status sparks speculation

On Wednesday, Larkin was moved to the non-roster list, according to CapFriendly. This suggests that his absence from the Red Wings' lineup is due to the recent incident. Larkin can come back whenever he's ready.

With the roster spot available, the Red Wings have included Patrick Kane (hip). He is anticipated to make his debut sometime in the coming week.

A look at Dylan Larkin's NHL career

Dylan Larkin commenced his NHL journey on May 21, 2015. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, forgoing his college eligibility at the University of Michigan. After a stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Larkin made an impactful NHL debut on October 9, 2015. He became the first 19-year-old to start on opening night for the Red Wings in 25 years. His rookie season was nothing short of remarkable, earning him the title of NHL Rookie of the Month for November 2015.

During the 2016 NHL All-Star Game, Larkin set the record for the fastest skater, emphasizing his versatility. Despite a slightly subdued sophomore season, Larkin rebounded in 2017–18, leading the Red Wings in scoring with 16 goals and 47 assists. This performance led to a five-year, $30.5 million contract extension in August 2018.

Larkin's leadership qualities came to the forefront on January 13, 2021, when he was named the team captain. His on-ice contributions were equally noteworthy, leading the NHL in scoring and achieving his first career hat-trick on December 18, 2021. This year brought further accolades as Larkin earned a spot in the NHL All-Star Game, contributing significantly to the Atlantic Division's victory.

The pinnacle of Larkin's career arrived on March 1, 2023, with the Red Wings signing him to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension.