"Refs had money on the Rags": Vancouver Canucks fans irate at officials after no-call leads to OT loss against Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks gave their fans plenty to cheer about as they kicked off the season. However, despite their impressive performance, frustration ran high due to a critical missed call by officials in an overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Vancouver Canucks exhibited solid hockey, securing goals from key players. J.T. Miller capitalized on a Filip Hronek point shot during a power play, while Tyler Myers ignited a wave of excitement with a short-handed tally.

Carson Soucy added to the excitement in the third period, leading to an electrifying back-and-forth game.

However, the turning point, or the missed turning point, occurred in overtime when Elias Pettersson was blatantly tripped while he made his way to the net.

Shockingly, neither referee blew their whistle, leaving Canucks fans furious. The Rangers took advantage of the no-call and raced away on a three-on-one, resulting in Miller's winner.

One fan tweeted:

"Refs had money on the Rags, for sure"

As the dust settles, Vancouver Canucks fans can't help but feel aggrieved by the pivotal missed call that contributed to their overtime loss to the Rangers. Here are some reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

The team's resilience may shine through, but it's clear that officials will be under scrutiny as the season progresses.

New York Rangers edge Vancouver Canucks in OT thriller

Rangers triumphed over the Canucks with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win, with K'Andre Miller emerging as the hero.

He notched up his first goal of the season by capitalizing on a pass from Chris Kreider, beating Canucks' netminder Casey DeSmith at 3:48 into the extra period. The Rangers extended their winning streak to four games, improving their season record to an impressive 6-2-0.

Vancouver, in front of their passionate fans, demonstrated resilience. Carson Soucy blasted a game-tying shot from the blue line at 15:42 of the third period. J.T. Miller and Tyler Myers were the goal scorers for the Canucks. Myers delivered a memorable short-handed goal, intercepting a pass in his zone and skillfully finishing a two-on-one opportunity.

The Rangers' power play was a force to be reckoned with, as they secured three crucial goals, including two in a frantic third period. Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox tallied just over a minute apart, with Fox's goal coming during a two-man advantage. Artemi Panarin registered the other Rangers' power-play goal in the first period.

Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' crease made 30 saves, while DeSmith stopped 20 for the Vancouver Canucks in the seven-goal OT thriller that went the Rangers' way.