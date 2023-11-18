"Refs should be reprimanded immediately": Anaheim Ducks' disallowed goal has fans irate at officials after loss to Panthers

In a tightly contested matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Florida Panthers, controversy marred the outcome as a crucial no-goal call left fans irate at officials. The Panthers managed to escape with a 2-1 victory at the Honda Center, but the disallowed goal for the Ducks raised eyebrows and fueled frustration among supporters.

The pivotal moment occurred when a replay review nullified what could have been the game-tying goal, depriving the Ducks of a potential overtime point. Fans argued that the call from the replay room was a significant error, altering the course of the game and denying the Ducks an opportunity to extend their fight against the Panthers:

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, in a frenzy after the controversial no-goal call. The disallowed goal had supporters expressing their frustration, disappointment, and even a touch of anger at the officiating:

Former Ducks backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz, now donning the Panthers' jersey, played a pivotal role in securing the win with 33 saves. Stolarz's offseason move to Florida only added to the narrative, as the netminder faced his former team and contributed to the controversial outcome.

Despite the disappointment, the Anaheim Ducks showcased resilience, with Frank Vatrano finding the back of the net and goaltender John Gibson making 31 saves:

The loss marked the Ducks' second consecutive defeat, leaving fans questioning the officiating and the impact of the disallowed goal on the team's standing. As the controversy lingers, the Ducks and their supporters hope for more consistency and accuracy in future officiating decisions.

Florida Panthers edge Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in thrilling contest marked by controversial calls

In a tightly contested matchup, the Florida Panthers emerged victorious over the Anaheim Ducks. Eetu Luostarinen broke the deadlock at 14:50 of the first period, capitalizing on a well-executed play with Anton Lundell. Oliver Ekman-Larsson doubled the lead at 18:06, taking advantage of a turnover initiated by Jackson LaCombe.

Frank Vatrano brought the Ducks within reach, making it 2-1 at 7:38 of the third period with a power-play goal off a rebound. The Ducks, known for their third-period comebacks, thought they had equalized at 11:11 with a wraparound by Jakob Silfverberg, but a video review negated the goal.

Noteworthy moments included the season debuts of Panthers defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, returning from offseason shoulder surgeries. However, the victory for the Panthers was tempered by the early departure of star forward Aleksander Barkov, who left 57 seconds into the third period after knee-on-knee contact with LaCombe. The win improved the Panthers' record to 11-5-1.