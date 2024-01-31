"Refund the fans": St. Louis Blues fans irate as winning streak ends against struggling Columbus Blue Jackets in 1-0 loss

St. Louis Blues fans were left disappointed with the 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who snapped the Blues' winning streak on Tuesday.

The Blues were on an impressive a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, with the win, the Blue Jackets ended their two-game skid and improved their recent run away from home.

The Blue Jackets missed the services of Adam Fantilli for the first time this season after he was ruled out due to an injury to his left leg sustained against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Tuesday's matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets only had one goal. At 4:11 of the third period, Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets, which turned out to be the winner in the shutout win over the Blues at Enterprise Center.

Here's how the St. Louis Blues fans reacted to the defeat to the Blue Jackets. One tweeted:

"Refund the fans"

Another chimed in:

"Got shutout by CBJ going into the break are you kidding me. That’s how the winning streak ends? Throw pucks to the net 0-3 on the power play with no shots Jesus Murphy"

Here are some more reactions:

Elvis Merzlikins dropped a stellar performance between the pipes, making 21 saves in the shutout win. The Blue Jackets return to the ice on Feb. 11 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home.

What's next for the St. Louis Blues?

With 54 points, the Blues are fourth in the Central Division of the Western Conference. Overall, they're 16th in the standings and second in the West's wild card spot.

Robert Thomas has been a key contributor to the club's offense. He leads the team in scoring with 52 points through 17 goals and 35 assists. Meanwhile, Pavel Buchneivich (39 points) and Jordan Kyrou (37 points) are the other two leading scorers for the club this season.

The Blues now head into the bye week and will return to the ice on Feb. 10, when they travel to KeyBank Center to face the Buffalo Sabres.