Report: Former NHLer Steven Oleksy ties knot with Brooke Hogan, daughter of WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Former NHL defenseman Steven Oleksy has tied the knot with Brooke Hogan, daughter of WWE icon Hulk Hogan. According to reports from TMZ Sports, the couple exchanged vows on June 8, 2022, in a private ceremony held in Orlando, Florida.

The intimate celebration reportedly involved only the bride and groom, as the couple desired a personal and private union. However, this was not the sole occasion marking their union.

Earlier in the month, Oleksy and Hogan hosted another ceremony in Michigan, where Oleksy's family joined in the festivities, adding a familial touch to the joyous occasion.

Oleksy's career in the NHL has been decent, having played in 62 regular-season games with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins from 2012 to 2017. His contributions on the ice include three goals, 16 assists, and an impressive plus -15 rating.

Despite going undrafted after his collegiate career at Lake Superior State University, Oleksy's determination propelled him through the ranks, making his NHL debut after honing his skills in the ECHL, IHL and AHL.

Even after his last NHL appearance in 2017, he continued to play professionally, with stints in the AHL, ECHL, and an Austrian professional league. His final professional outing was last season, where he appeared in four games for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Brooke Hogan's professional career

As for Brooke Hogan, 35, she has been carving her own path outside the realm of professional wrestling. Focused on running her interior design company and nurturing her music career, Brooke has found success beyond the ring.

With her father, Hulk Hogan, being a wrestling legend, Brooke herself had a brief stint in pro wrestling from 2012 to 2013, serving as an on-screen character for TNA and playing a key role in the Knockouts division.

Since departing from the world of professional wrestling, Brooke has maintained a busy schedule, as reported by TMZ Sports. This month, she released a new single titled "Don't Know It Yet," showcasing her talents beyond the wrestling ring.

More about Steven Oleksy

Born in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, Steven Oleksy, a former NHL defenseman, graduated from L'Anse Creuse High School in 2004, where he was a four-year letter winner. Oleksy's jersey number was retired at L'Anse Creuse High School North in 2014.

Steven Oleksy briefly played NJCAA college baseball at Macomb Community College. His brother Daniel also played hockey at Oakland University.