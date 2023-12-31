Report: Marc-Andre Fleury scheduled to make 1000th career NHL appearance vs Winnipeg Jets today

In a historic moment for the Minnesota Wild, veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is set to play his 1,000th National Hockey League (NHL) game. The event is scheduled to take place today as the Wild face Winnipeg Jets at 1 p.m., a special day for Fleury and his fans.

At 39 years old, Fleury joins an elite group of goaltenders, becoming only the fourth netminder in NHL history to reach the remarkable 1,000-game milestone.

The esteemed trio of Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo, and Patrick Roy precede him in this exclusive club, highlighting the rarity and longevity of Fleury's illustrious career.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, the native of Sorel, Quebec, has etched his name in NHL history.

Notably, Fleury is set to become the 10th player to achieve this milestone while donning the Minnesota Wild sweater, joining a list that includes notable names such as Alex Goligoski, Zach Parise, and Mikko Koivu.

Fleury's journey to 1,000 games spans two decades, encompassing 20 NHL seasons from 2003–04 to 2022–24. His career trajectory has seen him play for various teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and, most recently, the Minnesota Wild.

With 971 starts in 999 games, Fleury boasts an impressive record of 550 wins, 320 losses, and 93 ties.

Fleury's statistics further compound his legacy, with a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA), a .912 save percentage (SV%), and an impressive tally of 73 shutouts. Fleury's dominance extends beyond regular-season play, as showcased during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he holds a commendable 92-74 record in 169 appearances.

A Look at Marc-Andre Fleury's NHL career

Marc-Andre Fleury is a four-time NHL All-Star (2011, 2015, 2018, 2019) and he earned the prestigious Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender following the 2020–21 season.

Notably, he is an active leader in several key goaltending categories, showcasing his impact on the sport.

Having been part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017, Marc-Andre Fleury brings a wealth of experience and success to the Minnesota Wild. Acquired by the Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, his presence has fortified the team's goaltending depth.

The matchup against the Winnipeg Jets marks not only a personal milestone for Fleury but also a momentous occasion for the Minnesota Wild and the broader NHL community.