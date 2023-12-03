Report: Winnipeg owner apologized to Connor Bedard for unpalatable Corey Perry questions from Jets media

Connor Bedard found himself at the center of an unexpected twist in the controversy involving NHL player Corey Perry. A recent report suggests that the Winnipeg Jets owner personally apologized to the young forward.

The apology was reportedly prompted by continuous questioning from the Winnipeg media regarding unverified rumors surrounding Perry's departure from the Chicago Blackhawks.

"Darren Pang said on #Blackhawks broadcast that Jets owner boarded Hawks’ bus to apologize to Connor Bedard for Winnipeg media’s continuous questions about made-up rumors in Corey Perry situation."

The story began on November 29 when the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Corey Perry's contract, citing his violation of team policies with "conduct that is unacceptable." Speculation quickly emerged, with rumors circulating that Perry had allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with the mother of his former teammate, Connor Bedard.

However, Bedard has vehemently defended Perry, dismissing the rumors as nothing more than baseless internet speculation. In a statement to the media, Bedard expressed frustration at the impact the rumors had on himself and his family, emphasizing that:

"It's just a bunch of BS on the internet, It's of course been an effect on myself and my family, and that's not fair."

He added:

"But it's out of our control. It's all just fake, made-up stuff."

Despite Bedard's efforts to dispel the rumors, the situation took an unexpected turn when reports surfaced that the owner of the Winnipeg Jets had boarded the Blackhawks' bus to apologize to Connor Bedard personally.

The apology specifically addressed the continuous barrage of questions from the Winnipeg media regarding the unverified and fabricated rumors surrounding Corey Perry.

Connor Bedard holds the fourth position in era-adjusted points after 22 NHL games

Chicago Blackhawks' teenage center, Connor Bedard, has quickly emerged as a prominent figure in professional hockey. A fan's recent X (formerly Twitter) post highlighted Bedard's exceptional performance in his first 22 NHL games, emphasizing his era-adjusted offensive performance.

The post expressed the excitement surrounding Bedard's NHL debut, noting that he has lived up to the considerable hype. What distinguishes Bedard is his impressive performance, particularly when considering era adjustments, which are crucial for comparing statistics across different league periods.

The accompanying chart showcased Bedard's remarkable achievements, noting that, at just 18, he leads in adjusted goals, surpassing notable names like Patrik Laine and the legendary Sidney Crosby. The post's summary highlighted Bedard's outstanding 41 goals in 82 NHL games.

Even against Crosby's illustrious career, Bedard's early success stands out. The numerical breakdown revealed Bedard's impressive 70 points in the 2023-24 season, securing the fourth spot in era-adjusted points.