Reports: USA Hockey mandates neck protection 3 months after Adam Johnson's tragic on-ice death

USA Hockey has introduced a new rule requiring neck laceration protection for players below the age of 18. The decision comes in the wake of the unfortunate accident that occurred during a cup game against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28, 2023, where Adam Johnson lost his life.

The fatal incident occurred when Johnson was struck in the throat by a skate blade, leading to a reassessment of safety protocols within the sport.

Set to take effect on Aug. 1, the rule addresses concerns about the vulnerability of players to neck injuries and aims to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The timeline for implementation accounts for potential supply chain and delays related to the production of neck guards.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has already mandated neck guards for players at all levels participating in tournaments under its jurisdiction. USA Hockey's decision, which comes three months after Adam Johnson's death, was approved by its congress during the annual meeting.

The mandate extends to on-ice officials under 18 and 19-year-old players at the boys, girls, or junior level. Additionally, the governing body strongly recommends that adults also wear neck protection, acknowledging the need for a comprehensive approach to player safety.

In an interview with The Associated Press, USA Hockey's executive director Pat Kelleher emphasized the organization's commitment to modifying rules related to neck laceration protection, stating:

"I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection, We’re also encouraged that the hockey industry is committed to continuing to work to improve the cut-resistant products that protect players to help influence the safest possible landscape for the game.”

The move is not without precedent, as U.S. youth hockey has experienced previous on-ice tragedies, including the death of Connecticut high school player Teddy Balkind, who died from a skate cut to the neck two years ago.

Dr. Mike Stuart's committee advances cut-resistant undergarments post Adam Johnson Tragedy

Dr. Mike Stuart, leading the safety and protective equipment committee, highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop effective cut-resistant undergarments that safeguard vulnerable areas such as the neck, upper arm, wrist, thigh and ankle/Achilles tendon regions.

In an interview with The Associated Press last year, Stuart revealed that he had been working on player safety before Balkind's and Adam Johnson's deaths.

"We have to use this as an opportunity not only to require or mandate, but to test, to certify and come up with these devices that are not only effective but are comfortable and don’t restrict that range of motion and aren’t prohibitively expensive.” Stuart said.

While USA Hockey has long recommended cut-resistant socks, sleeves, and undergarments, the new rule signifies a more comprehensive approach to player safety.

The NHL, however, currently lacks a similar mandate for its players, with discussions ongoing between league officials and the players' union regarding the implementation of cut-resistant gear.