"Rich get richer": Filmores Gentlemen's club's 'free lap dances' promo for 2024 NHL All-Star weekend leaves fans in splits

As Toronto gears up to host the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, one local establishment is adding an unconventional twist to the festivities.

Filmores Gentlemen's Club, located in the heart of the city, is rolling out the welcome mat for All-Star players with a unique offer – a free lap dance for each participating player.

A billboard promoting the promotion caught the attention of locals' spirit. The offer, which requires ID verification, is likely in place to ensure that only genuine NHL All-Stars can take advantage of the deal.

Filmores Gentlemen's Club's gesture has left fans in splits, injecting a playful and unexpected element into the upcoming All-Star Weekend. One tweeted:

The timing of the promotion aligns with the multi-day event, which starts on Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 3. The merriment includes a Thursday red carpet event, a skills contest on Friday and the much-awaited All-Star Game on Saturday, all at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Jack Hughes and Nathan MacKinnon head their respective teams. They guarantee an exhilarating Thursday player draft, a teaser to the weekend's main activities.

Canadian stars Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, Michael Buble and Tate McRae will join forces with Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team Hughes and Team MacKinnon respectively.

Eight father-son duos shine bright ahead of 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game, promising a star-studded lineup, has an intriguing element of familial legacy. Eight notable father-son duos have graced the prestigious event over the years.

A family leading in hockey is the Tkachuks. Keith Tkachuk, a five-time NHL All-Star, started in 1997. He bagged 1,065 points, in 1,201 games. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, his sons, carry on the family name. Both have achieved 2024 All-Star Game spots.

The Apps family boasts the legacy of Syl Apps, a Toronto Maple Leafs stalwart, who played in the NHL from 1935 to 1948 and participated in one All-Star Game. His son, Syl Apps Jr., followed suit, gracing the 1975 All-Star Game during his tenure from 1970 to 1980.

Other iconic duos include Bill and Kevin Dineen, Lee and Lee Fogolin Jr., Gordie and Mark Howe, Bobby and Brett Hull, J.P. and Zach Parise, as well as Peter and Paul Statsny.

Each pair made an impact on the NHL, collectively contributing to a rich tapestry of talent spanning generations.