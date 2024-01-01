"Richardson may not be a good fit": Chicago Blackhawks get pummeled 8-1 by Dallas Stars, fans speculate head coach's future with team

Following the colossal 8-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Chicago Blackhawks fans on social media speculated about the future of coach Luke Richardson in Chicago.

The Dallas Stars handed the Blackhawks their biggest defeat of the season so far. A brilliant display of dominance propelled Dallas to end the year on a winning note. The Hawks only managed to put the puck into the opposing team's net once, thanks to a goal from Phillip Kurashev.

This was the second consecutive defeat for the Blackhawks. They are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 outings and remain at the bottom of the league with 24 points.

Although the Hawks are in a complete rebuild, fans have started to lose patience with coach Luke Richardson, especially after the humiliating defeat to the Stars. Here's what Blackhawks fans said on X after the loss.

"Coaching is flat, kids need discipline and Richardson may not be good fit to put them on another level"

Luke Richardson is a former NHLer with 21 seasons under his belt. The Chicago Blackhawks appointed him as their 40th head coach in June 2022. This is his second season in Chicago.

How did the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks?

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks traveled to the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Stars. The Stars ease past the Blackhawks with a thumping 8-1 win.

In the first period, at the 11:35 mark, Craig Smith put the Stars up 1-0. At 17:16, Ryan Suter doubled the lead after converting a deflected shot off Philipp Kurashev's stick into the back of the Hawks net.

With less than a minute remaining, Tyler Seguin put the Stars in a commanding position, 3-0. In the second period, goals from Sam Steel and Mason Marchment further extended the Stars' lead to five goals.

In the third period, Kurashev put the Blackhawks on board with Connor Bedard's assist. This was the only goal the Hawks managed to score in the game. Then, Roope Hintz and Marchment made it 8-1 for the final scoreline for Dallas.

Marchment had a hat trick and an assist, while Seguin notched up three points for the Stars in the matchup. Netminder Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves with a .958 SV%. The Chicago Blackhawks will be up against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Jan. 2.