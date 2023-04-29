Blake Wheeler is not a fan of coach Rick Bowness.

After the Winnipeg Jets were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday, head coach Rick Bowness spoke to the media. The forward didn't like what he heard.

"I thought Rick had an opportunity to address us as a team. Now we have to answer that question, right? He could've been honest with us. We could've had those discussions behind closed doors," Wheeler said Saturday, per Sportsnet. "I didn't agree with how he handled himself after the game."

Bowness expressed his "disgust and disappointment" on Thursday following the team's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5.

Wheeler added that during the second period of Game 5, Bowness did communicate his dissatisfaction with the squad, but the veteran remarked he wished the coach had done more.

The 6-foot-5 winger has spent 13 seasons with the team. Wheeler became a Jet after being acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins in 2011 when the team was still known as the Atlanta Thrashers.

But things may not have turned out that way. Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $41.25 million agreement with Winnipeg in September 2018, claimed that if the team hadn't been successful in 2017–18 when it reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Golden Knights, he wouldn't have agreed to the deal.

Before losing his "C" when the team recruited Bowness before the 2022–23 season, Wheeler captained Winnipeg for six seasons.

Rick Bowness' fury knew no bounds after the Game 5 loss to the Golden Knights

It would be an understatement to say that coach Rick Bowness was furious Thursday night after seeing the Winnipeg Jets become the first team eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The season was on the line as Bowness' team entered Game 5 down 3-1 in the series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Jets showed little fight despite being one defeat away from elimination and went behind 4-0 before Kyle Connor scored a late goal in the dying seconds.

Following a defeat to the San Jose Sharks in late March, Rick Bowness expressed similar sentiments about the work ethic of some of his players, saying they are "dreaming" if they "think they're giving us everything in their tank."

