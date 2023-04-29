Rick Bowness was disappointed with how the Winnipeg Jets played Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights and blurted his heart out. This was not seen favorably by players like Blake Wheeler. According to him, the players wished the coach was more honest with them.

Rick Bowness responded to the player's grievances. He said his players were probably right and that he is emotional and wears his heart on his sleeve. He didn't like his choice of words but he would never accept that type of effort.

Murat Ates @WPGMurat Rick Bowness says his players are probably right. He says he is emotional and wears his heart on his sleeve. Doesn't like his choice of words.



Says he will never accept that type of effort though in a game like that.



Murat Ates @WPGMurat Rick Bowness isn't happy with his choice of "disgusted" as a word, but:



Bowness said:

He made no effort to sugarcoat it. The loss was bad for him and the team. He continued:

Murat Ates @WPGMurat (1/2) "I'm not going to go in there and say, 'Oh, we just missed this or we fought.' I'm not going to say that. We had a bad game. It wasn't a good enough effort from most of the team. That's a fact. I can't hide from that, nor will I sugarcoat it." (1/2) "I'm not going to go in there and say, 'Oh, we just missed this or we fought.' I'm not going to say that. We had a bad game. It wasn't a good enough effort from most of the team. That's a fact. I can't hide from that, nor will I sugarcoat it."

Rick Bowness' Winnipeg Jets were outclassed by the Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness

The Winnipeg Jets were defeated 4-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Chandler Stephenson of Vegas scored twice, including the game's first goal in just 50 seconds. Mark Stone and William Karlsson scored as well.

With a goal in the third period, Winnipeg's Kyle Connor ended Laurent Brossoit's (30 saves) shutout attempt. Upon review, a second Jets goal was overturned due to a hand pass.

The winner of the Los Angeles Kings-Edmonton Oilers series, which the Oilers now lead 3-2, will face the Western Conference's top-seeded Golden Knights in the second round.

