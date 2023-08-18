Rick Jeanneret cause of death: How did legendary Sabres broadcaster die?

The hockey world is engulfed in a state of sadness and sorrow, as they came to learn of the death of the Buffalo Sabres' legendary broadcaster, Rick Jeanneret.

Jeanneret served as a play-by-play voice for the Sabres for over 50 years. He died on Thursday at the age of 81. According to the family statement, Rick Jeanneret had been suffering from multi-organ failures for the past two years.

During his extensive tenure as the voice of the Sabres, Jeanneret captivated audiences with his unparalleled talent, immersing them in the electrifying world of hockey with his optimistic passion and unique broadcasting style.

Beyond his awe-inspiring talents behind the microphone, Jeanneret built a remarkable legacy with his unwavering dedication and commitment to the Buffalo Sabres and the sport of hockey as a whole.

Rick Jeanneret's name will live forever in Buffalo Sabres history as a legend

The Buffalo Sabres joined the NHL in 1970, and during their second season, in 1971, Jeanneret joined the team as a radio announcer, and from 1995 to 2022, he began to broadcast games on television.

On November 12, 2012, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and before that, he was honored with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, given to honor the members of the ice hockey broadcasting world.

Jeanneret announced his final game on April 29, 2022, during the Sabres' 3-2 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks. His "May Day" call, when Brad May assisted the Buffalo Sabres with an OT goal to eliminate the Boston Bruins in four games in the first round of the 1993 playoffs, is one of the most legendary calls in NHL history.

Rick Jeanneret provided timeless memories and unforgettable commentary to fans. From his early years as a broadcaster to his final moments on air, Jeanneret's unmistakable voice resonated throughout hockey arenas, as fans eagerly awaited his every word, knowing they were witnessing an indelible piece of broadcasting history first-hand.

Jeanneret has left behind a legacy that will continue to echo through the tapestry of the sport and the beloved Buffalo Sabres, preserving his memory as an irreplaceable icon of the game.