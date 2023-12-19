Rick Tochet outlines Brock Faber's abilities that separate rookie Wild defenseman from others in his class

In an article by Michael Russo and Joe Smith on The Athletic, Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet shared his insights on what sets Minnesota Wild's rookie defenseman, Brock Faber, apart from others in his class. Tocchet, who has coached elite defensemen like Victor Hedman, Kris Letang, and Quinn Hughes, highlighted Faber's unique combination of skills and attributes:

"To me, it’s when they go back on pucks in pressure situations. I would say most D, not most but a lot, will get rid of it. He’s got that innate ability to look something off, hold it and make the better play. It’s hard to do," Tocchet noted, emphasizing Faber's mental strength during intense game situations.

Tocchet praised the rookie's ability to remain calm and make smart decisions, especially when retrieving the puck in challenging situations:

"For me, it’s his patience and being under pressure. I love players that can play under pressure, and he’s got the pedigree to do that," Tocchet remarked, shedding light on Faber's exceptional composure on the ice.

"Faber looks unreal. He does it all. Defense, offense, runs their power play smoothly. He looks like a horse back there. He’s going to be a really good player. Already is," Tocchet said, expressing admiration for Faber's versatility and overall impact on the game.

While discussing Faber's playing style, Tocchet also mentioned the rookie's unique look, especially his distinctive glasses. Teammates reportedly enjoy watching Faber transition from glasses to contacts during pregame video sessions, providing a lighthearted glimpse into the rookie's routine.

As Brock Faber continues to make a significant impact on the Wild's blue line, Tocchet's insights shed light on the qualities that make the 21-year-old defenseman stand out among his peers.

Brock Faber's Ascension: From college standout to defensive force in stellar Wild rookie season

In his current season with the Minnesota Wild, Brock Faber has showcased his defensive prowess and versatility on the ice. Playing in 29 games, the 21-year-old defenseman has notched one goal and contributed significantly with 12 assists, accumulating a total of 13 points to his name. Faber's impact extends beyond the scoresheet, as he continues to be a key presence in the Wild's defensive lineup.

Brock Faber's journey to the NHL is marked by notable achievements during his collegiate years with the University of Minnesota. As a sophomore, he earned recognition as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and secured a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. His impressive performance led to the Minnesota Wild acquiring his NHL rights in June 2022.

Following a successful junior year with the Gophers, Faber signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild, seamlessly transitioning to the NHL and contributing to the team's playoff-bound roster.