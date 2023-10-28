"Right now he is better than Connor McDavid" - NHL fans left divided by Sabres coaches comments on Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes is arguably the best forward in the league right now. He currently leads the league in scoring with 18 points in seven games. Hughes scored a goal after two attempts during the New Jersey Devils' 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Following the game, Sabres HC Don Garnato praised Jack Hughes, calling him the best player in the world at the moment. Recently, a post on the r/nhl subreddit has been making rounds over Garnato's comments on calling Hughes as the best player in the league.

NHL fans were divided by the statement and flooded the post with comments, with many choosing Connor McDavid to be the best despite a sloppy start to the season.

One fan reacting to the post commented:

"Right now he is better than McDavid.... at this moment. End of last season it was McDavid, and in a month it'll likely be McDavid. But as of THIS moment in time McDavid is slumping and not at his best so he's not the best player."

Here are some of the best comments on the post:

Connor McDavid suffered an upper-body injury during a game against the Winnipeg Jets. He's since missed two games for the Edmonton Oilers, which resulted in heavy defeats.

This season, McDavid has played five games, scoring eight points through two goals and six assists. His availability for the Heritage Classic on Sunday remains doubtful at the moment.

A look at Jack Hughes' NHL career and stats

Hughes was drafted No.1 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 draft and has been with the same franchise ever since. The 2023-24 season marked the fifth for the 22-year-old in the league.

Ever since making his debut in the league in the 2019-20 season, Jack Hughes has, time and again, shown his determination to be the best in the league. Last campaign, he recorded a career-high 99 points through 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games.

This season, he's already accumulated 18 points (five goals and 13 assists) in seven games. Overall, Hughes has accumulated 224 points through 91 goals and 133 assists in 250 games. He's currently inked to an eight-year, $64,000,000 contract signed with the Devils in 2021.