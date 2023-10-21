In a recent injury update concerning the Detroit Red Wings, it has been revealed that forward Robby Fabbri will remain sidelined for an additional month due to a lower-body injury. The announcement was made by Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde during a press briefing on Friday, shedding light on the specifics of Fabbri's ailment.

Derek Lalonde provides injury update on Robby Fabbri ahead of massive tilt between Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators

Lalonde clarified that the issue plaguing Fabbri is not related to his previously injured knee but is, in fact, a distinct lower-body injury that he sustained late in the season opener against the New Jersey Devils. This update brings mixed feelings for the Red Wings and their fans, as Fabbri has had a history of knee injuries, including three ACL surgeries, two on his left knee and one on his right. This injury-prone past has been a source of concern for Fabbri's career, making each new injury setback particularly worrisome.

Despite the initial optimism surrounding Fabbri's condition, as he was able to skate the day after the injury, it became clear that his recovery was far from smooth. Coach Lalonde revealed that they nearly considered playing him in the following game, categorizing the situation as day-to-day. However, as Fabbri's recovery took an unexpected turn for the worse during the week, the medical staff conducted further testing and discovered a concerning issue that necessitated an extended period of rehabilitation. As a result, Fabbri is expected to be sidelined for a month to ensure his complete recovery.

In response to Fabbri's absence, the Red Wings have recalled Jonathan Berggren from the Grand Rapids Griffins, a promising move to bolster the team's forward lineup.

Furthermore, in an added twist of fate, coach Lalonde hinted that another Red Wings forward might have sustained an injury during practice. However, at the time of the announcement, the details regarding the second injury and the player's status for the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators remained uncertain, leaving fans on edge and awaiting further updates.

As the Red Wings prepare to face the Ottawa Senators in a match-up of two teams with 3-1-0 records, the absence of Fabbri and the potential injury to another key player underscore the depth issues that the Detroit Red Wings currently have. The team will need to adapt and rally as they navigate the challenges posed by injuries on their journey through the season.