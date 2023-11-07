Robby Fabbri injury update: Red Wings get major boost on center's availability for Rangers game

The Detroit Red Wings are gearing up for an exciting return as Canadian professional ice hockey player Robby Fabbri is set to make a comeback. Fabbri, a key member of the Red Wings, has been sidelined due to a lower-body injury for the last 11 games, leaving fans awaiting his return to the ice.

Fabbri's journey in the NHL has been an inspiring one. He was drafted in the first round, 21st overall, by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL entry draft.

The turning point in Fabbri's career came when he joined the Detroit Red Wings in 2019. With the Red Wings, he found a fresh start and an opportunity to reignite his passion for the game. His dedication paid off when he scored a power-play goal on Opening Night, an encouraging sign of his potential impact on the team.

Unfortunately, a lower-body injury forced him to the sidelines after his initial appearance. Now, Red Wings fans have a reason to rejoice as Robby Fabbri is set to be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. This news was confirmed by Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

While Fabbri may not immediately skate on the power play during his return, his presence is expected on the third line.

A look at Robby Fabbri's NHL career

Robby Fabbri began his professional hockey career with the St. Louis Blues in the 2014-2015 season, briefly playing in the AHL. In the 2015-2016 season, Fabbri made his NHL debut with the Blues and quickly became the youngest player in franchise history to score his first NHL goal. His goal-scoring ability and quick adaptation to the NHL earned him praise from his coaches.

Fabbri's rookie season was marked by impressive achievements, including reaching the 15-goal mark and helping the Blues advance in the playoffs. However, his journey hit a major setback when he suffered a torn ACL in the 2016-2017 season, forcing him to miss the rest of the season and the playoffs.

After undergoing surgery and rehabilitation, Robby Fabbri made a triumphant return to the Blues for the 2018-2019 season. He played a crucial role as the team eventually won the Stanley Cup. Fabbri signed an extension but was later traded to the Detroit Red Wings in November 2019.

Robby Fabbri's debut for the Red Wings was remarkable, scoring two power-play goals. Fabbri's time in Detroit had its challenges, including injuries, but he remained a valuable contributor to the team. He signed a contract extension in 2020 with the Red Wings.