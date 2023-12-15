"Robidas island": Fans react to Ryan Reaves' injury forcing forward's exit against Blue Jackets

Recently, NHL insider Chris Johnston provided an update on an unfortunate incident involving Ryan Reaves, which left fans across the league expressing their opinion and speculation.

The incident occurred during Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, and as the details unfolded, it became evident that the injury might have a significant impact on the player and his team.

NHL insider Chris Johnston took to Twitter to share the news, stating:

"Ryan Reaves is down injured. His skate got caught in a rut and it doesn't look good."

Unsurprisingly, NHL fans took to social media to share their reactions to Chris Johnston's update. Some responses reflected the frustration and disappointment of witnessing a key player like Reaves go down due to an unfortunate incident.

One fan humorously referred the situation to former NHL defenseman Stephane Robidas, who faced a series of injuries during his career.

"Robidas Island"

A nod to

Here are other reactions:

"The hockey gods bailing Treliving out left and right this year,"

"Am I crazy or did he trip when he was going down the tunnel? Looks like he tripped on the stairs."

Ryan Reaves on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury

Ryan Reaves, dealing with a lower-body injury, was unable to finish the game against the Blue Jackets. The incident took place in the first period when Reaves caught a rut in the ice, causing him to go down awkwardly. His need for assistance to exit the ice heightened concerns about the potential severity of the injury.

The true extent of Reaves' injury remains unknown, as medical staff will need to conduct a thorough evaluation. The uncertainty surrounding his availability for the upcoming game against the Penguins adds an additional layer of concern for both the player and the team.

As per Johnston's tweet, if Reaves is unable to play on Saturday, the Maple Leafs may have to explore alternative options. The possibility of Matthew Knies (illness) joining the lineup or the team opting for seven defensemen is on the table.