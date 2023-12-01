"Robo skating like he's in a Peanuts special": Dallas Stars' OT loss to Calgary Flames has fans trolling captain Jason Robertson

Fans on social media mocked forward Jason Robertson for his performance in the Dallas Stars' Thursday night 4-3 (OT) loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena.

Both teams went back and forth until the end of the final buzzer. However, it was Nazem Kadri's goal at the 1:01 mark of OT that sealed the win for the Calgary Flames. The Flames dominated the Stars with 36 shots on goal, compared to the latter's 16.

Jason Robertson, who scored 46 goals last term, has struggled to find his form lately, with the 24-year-old managing to score only one goal in the last five games.

Fans expected Robertson to deliver against the Flames. However, that was not to be. Here's what they said on X, formerly Twitter, about the Dallas Stars' OT loss to Calgary.

"Robo skating like he’s in a Peanuts’ special"

Jason Robertson has 20 points (six goals and 14 assists) in 21 games for the Stars this season. He's the second-leading scorer for the club after veteran Joe Pavelski.

Nazem Kadri steals the win for Calgary Flames against Dallas Stars in OT

The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) traveled to face the Calgary Flames (10-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome Arena on Thursday.

Courtesy of Nazem Kadri's goal in overtime, the Flames rallied past the Stars with a 4-3 win. Notably, the Flames also clinched the three-game series (2-1) against Dallas this season.

In the first period, the Stars got off to a great start, with Thomas Harley putting the team up 1-0 at the 4:51 mark. Four minutes later, the Flames responded as Chris Tanev scored a deflected goal off Andrew Mangiapane and Dennis Gilbert's assists to make it 1-1.

With less than five minutes to go, Noah Hanifin's batted goal coming from Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund's assists restored the lead for the Flames. However, at the 19:00 mark, Mason Marchment's wrist shot goal tied it 2-2 before heading into the second period.

1:49 into the third, Marchment scored his second of the night to make it 3-2 for the Dallas Stars. With less than three minutes to go before the final buzzer, MacKenzie Weegar tied it 3-3, forcing the game into overtime. Just over a minute into overtime, Nazem Kadri scored the winner for the Flames.

The Dallas Stars will be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) on Saturday, Dec. 2. The puck drops at 2 p.m. ET.