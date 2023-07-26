Rocky Wirtz cause of death: What happened to former Blackhawks owner?

Former Chicago Blackhawks Chairman, Rocky Wirtz, passed away at the age of 70 after a brief illness, as reported by sources on Tuesday. Wirtz had been a prominent figure in the world of sports and business, leaving a lasting impact on the Blackhawks franchise and the community.

Taking over the Blackhawks in 2007, Wirtz continued the family legacy that began when his grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, who purchased the team in 1954. Under his leadership, the Blackhawks celebrated three historic Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013, and 2015, igniting a renewed passion for hockey in Chicago.

Wirtz's tenure as chairman was marked by significant transformations both on and off the ice. He negotiated a local TV contract for home games, breaking with tradition to enhance fan engagement and ultimately contributing to a 13-year sellout streak. Additionally, Wirtz invested in community initiatives, including a state-of-the-art practice rink and the development of Fifth Third Arena, aimed at fostering interest in hockey among locals.

Beyond his contributions to sports, Wirtz was deeply involved in his family's beverage business, co-chairing the Breakthru Beverage Group and overseeing Wirtz Realty's ventures. He lived in the northern suburbs with his wife, Marilyn, and was a proud father and grandfather.

While Wirtz's legacy is distinguished by triumphs, he faced controversy in his later years regarding the Blackhawks' handling of sexual abuse allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich. Wirtz maintained that he was unaware of the allegations until the lawsuit emerged in 2021.

Rocky Wirtz's passing is mourned by the Chicago community, as his indelible contributions to sports and philanthropy have left a lasting impression on the city he loved.

Tributes pour in for Rocky Wirtz

The sudden passing of Rocky Wirtz has sent shockwaves through the sports community. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed deep sadness over the loss, praising Wirtz's dedication to his family, the Blackhawks, and his accomplishments as a businessman.

Under his leadership since 2007, the Blackhawks experienced a resurgence, winning three Stanley Cups and earning the admiration of Chicago fans. Colleagues and friends, including Chicago Bulls and White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey, and Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, all paid tribute to Wirtz's remarkable achievements and philanthropy.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson also lauded him as an Illinois giant and a true champion.

