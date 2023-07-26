Rocky Wirtz family: All you need to know about for Blackhawks owner's family

Rocky Wirtz's family in Chicago's northern suburbs has been an influential and prominent figure in the city's sports and business landscape for generations. The Wirtz family is the owner of the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rocky Wirtz, a passionate sports enthusiast, took over as the Blackhawks' owner following the passing of his father, William W. Wirtz, in 2007. Under Rocky's leadership, the Blackhawks experienced a remarkable resurgence, clinching multiple Stanley Cup championships and reclaiming their position as one of the league's most successful teams.

Family holds a significant place in Rocky Wirtz's life. He was previously married to Marilyn and has three children from his first marriage. Although the names of his children are private, they have remained actively involved in the family's business endeavors.

Through his second marriage, Rocky Wirtz welcomed a stepdaughter. Additionally, the family tree has expanded with the arrival of six grandchildren.

Beyond the rink, the Wirtz family maintains a vast business empire, including interests in real estate, banking, and beverage distribution. Their contributions to the hockey community and philanthropic endeavors also highlight the family's commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Rocky Wirtz family's journey

The Wirtz family gained prominence as the owners of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, but their wealth was built through their successful $2.5 billion wine and liquor distribution business.

It all started when Arthur Wirtz established a realty company in 1926 and later founded Wirtz Beverage in 1945. In 1954, he acquired the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that would become synonymous with the Wirtzs.

However, Arthur's son, Bill Wirtz, faced criticism in Chicago for managing the team on a tight budget, earning him the moniker "Dollar Bill." Upon his passing in 2007, the reins were handed to his son, Rocky Wirtz, who took charge of the Blackhawks. Under Rocky's leadership, the team's fortunes soared, securing three Stanley Cup victories in the last six seasons, catapulting the Blackhawks to new heights of success.

While Rocky had long run Wirtz Beverage Group, he eventually passed on day-to-day operations to his son Danny in 2015, though he remained the chairman. The company's distribution of beer, wine, and liquor spans six states and Canada, contributing significantly to the family's vast empire.

Apart from their beverage business and the Blackhawks, the Wirtz family empire encompasses an insurance agency, television network, farm, two regional banks, extensive real estate holdings, and the iconic United Center.

Notwithstanding their triumphs, the family faced internal challenges when Rocky's siblings accused him of withholding financial information. Although, the dispute was resolved amicably three years ago.

