Rocky Wirtz house: Where did former Blackhawks owner live?

Rocky Wirtz was one of the most successful businessmen in the sports industry. Hailing from a well-known family, Rocky was the third generation of the Wirtz family. He came into prominence after inheriting the Blackhawks following the death of his father Bill in 2007.

Rocky Wirtz was married to Marilyn and had three children with whom he lived in the northern suburbs of Chicago. Rocky also had six grandchildren; while the names of his grandchildren are kept private, it is assumed that they contribute to the family business.

As a passionate hockey enthusiast, Rocky first entered the sporting business industry after taking over his late father Bill as the new Chicago Blackhawks owner in 2007, the same year, superstars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were drafted by the Hawks.

Rocky made significant contributions to the Blackhawks' rise to prominence over the last decade under his leadership. The Blackhawks won their first Stanley Cup in 2010 and went on to win two more Cups in five years, for a total of three championships in a decade.

Rocky Wirtz died on July 25, 2023, at the age of 70. Rocky's contribution to the Blackhawks organization will be remembered for generations to come, and his legacy with the Hawks will be difficult to match.

Rocky Wirtz's other business ventures

Rocky was not only a prominent figure in the sports industry as the owner of the Chicago Blackhawks but also a prominent name in the beverage industry.

The Wirtz Beverage Group is run by the Wirtz family, who have a long history as well-known distributors in the liquor industry. In 2007, Rocky became the owner of the Wirtz Beverage Group.

Rocky continued to make his contributions to the beverage industry, and as a result, he was awarded the Wine and Spirits of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. The Wirtz family's business expanded outside of the United States in the same year.

The following year, the company merged with the Charmer Sunbelt Group to form Breakthru Beverage Group. With an annual revenue of $6 billion, the Breakthru Beverage Group is now one of the leading wine distributors in North America.

