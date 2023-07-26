Rocky Wirtz net worth: How much wealth did former Blackhawks owner accumulate?

Rocky Wirtz, the former owner and chairman of NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, built an impressive net worth of $500 million through his astute business acumen and dedicated leadership.

As the president of Wirtz Corporation, he oversaw a portfolio of commercial companies, which played a significant role in his wealth accumulation. Born into the legacy of the Chicago Blackhawks, Wirtz has had deep-rooted connection with the team, which began with his grandfather, Arthur, who acquired the franchise in 1954.

Taking the reins as chairman after his father's death in 2007, Rocky Wirtz played a pivotal role in the team's success. Under him, the Blackhawks secured the coveted Stanley Cup in 2010, bringing glory to the city and fans.

Beyond his involvement with the Blackhawks, Wirtz held influential positions, serving as the co-chairman of the Executive Committee of Chicago's United Centre and as a member of the NHL Executive Committee.

Managing Wirtz Beverage Group, a leading distributor of premium alcoholic drinks, added significantly to his wealth. The company's remarkable success earned it the prestigious title of "Wholesaler of the Year" by Beverage Industry magazine, with an annual revenue nearing an impressive $2 billion.

Moreover, Wirtz proved his prowess in diverse industries, overseeing Wirtz Insurances and holding banking interests at First Security Trust and Savings, as well as First National Bank of South Miami.

Rocky Wirtz's legacy of triumph and controversy in Chicago Blackhawks history

The hockey world is in mourning as Chicago Blackhawks chairman, William Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz, passed away suddenly at the age of 70.

Following the death of his father in 2007, Rocky inherited ownership of the Blackhawks, continuing the family's legacy in the sport. Under him, the team underwent a remarkable transformation, reversing some of his father's policies on tickets and televised games and investing in the construction of the United Center, the Blackhawks' home arena.

His tenure was not without controversy, though. In 2021, an independent investigation found that the franchise's executive members had ignored sexual assault allegations against the team's video coach, Brad Aldrich, in 2010.

The team's focus on winning the Cup at the time was cited as the reason for not addressing the issue properly. Former Blackhawks player, Kyle Beach, brought the allegations to light, leading to criticism of Rocky Wirtz and the team for not imposing harsher punishment.

Despite the controversies, Rocky Wirtz's impact on the Blackhawks and the NHL will be remembered for the team's success and his commitment to advancing the franchise. The hockey community mourns the loss of a visionary leader who played a significant role in elevating the Chicago Blackhawks to a powerhouse in the NHL.

