Rod Brind'Amour publicly criticizes certain Hurricanes players after third-period collapse loss to Flames

Rod Brind'Amour was visibly frustrated during the post-game interview after the Carolina Hurricanes blew a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Canes had a two-goal lead heading into the final period, but the Flames scored three goals in the third to seal the victory.

Rod Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes were coming off a 6-1 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday.

In his post-game interview, Brind'Amour did not hold back and criticized some of the players on his team, per Hurricanes.com's Walt Ruff:

"Not good enough. We've got a lot of guys that aren't pulling their weight. It's plain and simple. You can read into it what you want, but we're not going to win if we don't have 20 guys going."

Being a former Canes player himself, Rod Brind'Amour lauded some of the players on his squad whilst demanding introspection from others:

"We have some guys working hard every night, contributing, doing what they do, but there are a lot of others that need to look in the mirror."

Stefan Noesen opened the scoring for the Hurricanes at the 2:10 mark in the first period. It was his seventh goal of the season. Michael Bunting filled in for Andrei Svechnikov, who was sidelined due to an injury, on the second line. Bunting scored the Canes' second goal of the game.

After a goaless second period, the Calgary Flames replied with goals from Rasmus Andersson and Connor Zary.

At the 11:44 minute-mark, Blake Coleman scored a shorthanded goal, which eventually became the game winner. Coleman's seventh goal of the season sealed the Flames' comeback win against the Hurricanes.

Rod Brind'Amour's words echoed by Canes players

Winger Stefan Noesen also commented on the team's third period:

"We just sat back and watched. The start of the third was obviously not how we wanted to do things. We had a ** game yesterday and a 2-0 lead going into the third."

Recalling the Flames' Coleman's shorthanded goal in the third period, Noesen added:

"We can't give up a shorthanded goal there. That's just unacceptable all-around."

Rod Brind'Amour and his team have now lost four of their past five games. They play the Vancouver Canucks next, who are in formidable form right now.

Addressing the team's recent performances, Jordan Martinook said:

"Obviously, we're in a rut right now. We're going into a team that's playing really good as well."

Talking about the preparation that needs to take place before taking on the Canucks, he added:

"We need to do what we need to do tomorrow to figure it out and come back Saturday with the mindset that we're going to dominate and not lose a battle."