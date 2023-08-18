In a heartbreaking turn of events, the hockey world has been plunged into sorrow with the untimely demise of Rodion Amirov, the talented forward from Ufa Salavat Yulaev and the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL club. At the tender age of 21, Amirov's promising journey is cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and players.

Amid the grief, Rodion Amirov's agent, Dan Milstein, provided touching insights into the courageous battle that the young athlete waged against a relentless disease. In an interview with Match TV, Milstein shared details of Amirov's final days and the dreams that fueled his spirit. The Toronto Maple Leafs, particularly General Manager Kyle Dubas, were dedicated to seeing Amirov realize his aspiration of playing in the NHL. Selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2020 draft, Rodion's journey was met with great anticipation.

Milstein recounted an attempt to bring Rodion's dream to fruition. He said,

"Dubas really wanted to fulfill this dream. Dubas had already agreed with the Senators. Rodion had to go on the ice and play as much as he could."

The moment was planned during a pre-season game against Ottawa, with hopes of showcasing his talent. Unfortunately, the disease took its toll, affecting his coordination and ability to skate. Despite the setback, there are poignant images of Rodion waving to the crowd, embodying his undying spirit.

The agent disclosed that the severity of the disease came to light in October 2022, when doctors in Toronto delivered a devastating prognosis – stage four cancer, a brain tumor. Milstein shared,

"He returned to Russia, where doctors at Skolkovo fought for his life for another 10 months."

Rodion Amirov: A tale of unyielding spirit

Rodion Amirov's commitment to his passion was evident when he traveled to Toronto in October, not solely for treatment but to train and regain his place in hockey. Amidst the uncertainty, Dubas and Canadian doctors intervened urgently, prompting Milstein to accompany Rodion back to his homeland.

Milstein's memories paint a vivid picture of Amirov's unyielding spirit. He reminisced,

"He only thought about others. He didn't whine, he fought."

Even as his health deteriorated, Rodion Amirov's thoughts were with his parents. Losing his sight and mobility did not break his resolve, and he continued to approach each day with a positive outlook.

Hockey rallied for Rodion as teams like "Toronto" and "Salavat Yulaev" offered strong backing, making him feel part of the squad despite his situation. Players from various teams visited him, and the AHL team from Toronto pooled funds to contribute.