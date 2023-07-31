Rodion Amirov update: Maple Leafs’ former first-round pick makes encouraging steps towards cancer recovery

Former Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rodion Amirov is making strides in his battle against a brain tumor. The 21-year-old winger was diagnosed with the illness in February 2022, which has kept him away from the ice and the sport he loves.

News on Amirov's health has been scarce since he returned to Russia for treatment, after attending the team's Hockey Fights Cancer night in November last year. However, there is now a glimmer of hope, as Rinat Bashirov, director of sport for Amirov's KHL team, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, shared some positive news.

Bashirov stated that there is a positive trend in Amirov's recovery, although treatment is still ongoing. The young forward's return to the ice is anticipated, but there is no specific timeline at this point.

Amirov signed a one-year contract extension with Ufa earlier this summer, demonstrating his commitment to the team and allowing him to pursue treatment under their guidance. Additionally, he remains under contract with the Maple Leafs until next summer, despite his current contract expiring soon.

As the hockey world eagerly awaits Rodion Amirov's return to the sport he cherishes, the focus remains on his long-term health and positive recovery.

Rodion Amirov's resilient journey to recovery

Rodion Amirov embarked on his professional journey with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL, representing his hometown team. Progressing through the ranks, he honed his skills with junior affiliates Tolpar Ufa and Toros Neftekamsk in the Supreme Hockey League before making his impactful KHL debut during the 2019-20 season.

In the following season, Amirov's performance was great, as he notched 9 goals and 13 points in 39 games for Salavat Yulaev, making him one of the top under-20 skaters in the KHL. His remarkable performance caught the attention of the NHL, and in April 2021, he inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Taking the leap to North America, Amirov joined the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. However, a devastating turn of events struck in February 2022, when it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, putting his career on hold as he embarked on a challenging journey of treatment and recovery.

Rodion Amirov remains steadfast in his pursuit of a full recovery. Despite missing the entire 2022-23 season, he extended his contract with Salavat Yulaev by agreeing to a one-year loan from the Maple Leafs for the 2023-24 season.