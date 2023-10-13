Roman Josi's wife Ellie shares adorable family pictures from Predators' season opener

Roman Josi's wife Ellie Ottaway recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of their family's visit to the Nashville Predators' season opener. The post, which featured a series of charming snapshots, captured the essence of an unforgettable evening filled with sweet memories and hockey excitement.

In her Instagram post, Ellie expressed her enthusiasm for the beginning of another thrilling season for the Predators. The caption read:

"And another season begins so many sweet memories tonight at the Nashville Predators home opener."

It was evident that the Josi family was eagerly awaiting the return of the hockey season, and they were there to support Roman and his teammates.

The pictures Ellie shared showcased their children and the vibrant atmosphere at the Predators' home opener. The joyous expressions on their kids' faces, as well as the crowds cheering in the background, painted a beautiful picture of family togetherness and sportsmanship.

As Roman Josi continues to be a prominent figure in the NHL and captain of the Nashville Predators, it's heartwarming to see the support and love he receives from his family. The post not only delighted Predators fans but also gave them a heartwarming glimpse into the Josi family's life outside of the rink.

Roman Josi's magical Disneyland adventure with wife and son

Roman Josi recently enjoyed a delightful vacation at Disneyland with his wife Ellie and their adorable son Luca. The Josi trio relished their time as they explored the enchanting theme park, basking in the magic that Disney has to offer.

Ellie Ottaway documented their family's visit to the dreamland on her official Instagram page. The couple and their little one shared special character breakfasts with beloved Disney characters like Tigger, Winnie the Pooh, and Pluto, not just once, but twice on consecutive days. Two-year-old Luca James Josi, dressed in an endearing Mickey Mouse outfit, reveled in the wonder of Disneyland, capturing every bit of joy.

Roman Josi himself made moments memorable with his family, savoring the break from the hockey rink. The Josi family's time at Disneyland was filled with enchanting moments, from sipping mouthwatering pumpkin-spiced lattes to capturing numerous photos of iconic attractions such as the Cinderella Castle, embarking on safaris in the animal kingdom, and witnessing the dazzling fireworks displays.

Even as they celebrated each magical moment, it was evident that the Josi couple dearly missed their daughter, Ivy, as seen in the model mother's social media highlights.