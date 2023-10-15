"Rome wasn't built overnight": Montreal Canadiens victory after Blackhawks' near comeback has Chicago fans hopeful

In an exciting matchup at the Bell Centre on Saturday, the Montreal Canadiens managed a narrow 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The nail-biting encounter had Chicago fans on the edge of their seats as their team nearly staged an impressive comeback.

Young sensation, Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, made a significant impact with an assist and a spirited effort that brought the Blackhawks within striking distance. Bedard's early contributions have fans buzzing with excitement about his potential.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Johnson's two goals for Chicago, especially the one early in the third period, injected hope and optimism among the Blackhawks faithful. It appeared as though they were on the verge of a remarkable turnaround.

Although the Blackhawks fell short, their resilience and the near-miss by Seth Jones in the final moments showed that the team is far from giving up. Chicago fans took to Twitter to commend their team for fighting fiercely and displaying their determination to win.

One fan said:

"You know what, Rome wasn't built overnight - this team will be good. Excited for the future."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the Canadiens eventually emerged victorious, Chicago's spirited effort has left their fans hopeful and eager to witness their team's success this NHL season. The drama and intensity of this game have undoubtedly set the stage for an exciting season ahead.

How Montreal Canadiens's thriller against Chicago Blackhawks unfolded

In an intense game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canadiens emerged victorious 3-2.

The first period saw a flurry of hits, blocked shots and shots on goal. Jason Dickinson of the Canadiens found himself in the penalty box for slashing, resulting in a power play for the Blackhawks. Despite the back-and-forth action, the period ended without any goals.

The second period heated up, as Cole Caufield netted for the Canadiens, with an assist from Josh Anderson. However, the Blackhawks quickly responded with Tanner Pearson, assisted by Kaiden Guhle and Sean Monahan.

The third period was a rollercoaster for both teams. Tyler Johnson of the Canadiens scored, assisted by Corey Perry and Connor Bedard, giving them the lead.

Sean Monahan of the Blackhawks was penalized for high-sticking, and the Canadiens took full advantage, with Tyler Johnson finding the back of the net again, securing their lead.

In the dying moments, Sean Monahan committed a double minor high-sticking penalty, but the Montreal Canadiens held on for a hard-earned win.