"Roope Hintz > Anyone else" - Fans hail Dallas Stars forward after impressive showing in win over Seattle

Dallas Stars fans have every reason to hail forward Roope Hintz after his impressive performance in Game 5 against the Seattle Kraken. Hintz played a crucial role in the team's 5-2 victory over the Kraken, scoring two goals and adding an assist to his name.

Hintz has been a standout player for the Stars this postseason, and his form continued in Game 5 as he scored the opening goal just five minutes into the game. He then went on to score again in the third period, sealing the victory for the Stars and ensuring they took a 4-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Fans of the Dallas Stars are absolutely delighted with Roope Hintz's outstanding performance against Kraken and expressed their love on social media. Here are some tweets from Stars fans:

kam @kamdenaubreyy roope hintz > anyone else

parker @parker14086435 Roope hintz is a pretty good hockey player.

SidneyCup: Hockey God Genius (Jeff) @Jeffs_Penguins I've been saying it for almost 4yrs now...



ROOPE HINTZ IS THEE MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER.



A SUPER STAR & PERFECT PLAYOFF PLAYER

Michael Petersen @MikeDPete Roope Hintz is Conn Smythe worthy!

Bruce LeVine @BruceLeVinePuck @coopmavs

Going off that as our starting point

Roope Hintz is Thor

Robo is Ironman

zywica @zywica Roope Hintz has 8 goals, 10 assists in 11 playoff games

duranimal collective @SnackPr0tein imagine not having Roope Hintz on your hockey team

P.A.T - Partially Athletic Trio @The_PAT_Podcast

1. Pavelski refuses to age

2. Roope hintz is a top 10 forward in the whole league

Jordan @jp12631 Roope Hintz is the goat

The Finnish forward has now scored 18 points in just 11 games this postseason, tying him for the NHL lead with Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl. His contributions have been vital to the Stars' success, and fans have been quick to recognize his talent and dedication.

Roope Hintz's exceptional performance in Game 5 has undoubtedly endeared him even more to the Dallas faithful, who will be hoping he can continue his impressive form in Game 6 in Seattle on Saturday. With Hintz leading the charge, the Stars will be confident of booking their place in the Western Conference Final.

Roope Hintz Leads Dallas Stars to 5-2 Victory over Seattle Kraken in Game 5

The Dallas Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, with Roope Hintz delivering a standout performance. Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson also contributed with a goal and an impressive three assists, respectively. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars.

Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring for the Stars at 3:57 of the first period, with Roope Hintz doubling their lead at 5:35. Pavelski made it 3-0 early in the second period, but the Kraken responded with goals from Adam Larsson and Jared McCann, cutting the deficit to 3-2. However, Hintz's second goal of the game at 11:23 of the third period gave the Stars a two-goal cushion, and Radek Faksa's empty-net goal at 16:43 sealed the 5-2 victory for the Stars.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for the Kraken, who are the first wild card team from the West. The win gives the Stars a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, with Game 6 set to take place in Seattle on Saturday, May 13.

