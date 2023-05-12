Since the start of the 2023 playoffs, Roope Hintz has been the backbone of the Dallas Stars throughout their campaign. He scored two goals and had an assist in the Stars' 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 on Thursday.

With three points in the contest, Roope Hintz has now accumulated 18 points in 11 games with eight goals and 10 assists, making him the leading goal scorer for the Dallas Stars in the playoffs so far.

Hintz has been among the most consistent players in the playoffs right now. He is currently the second leading scorer in the 2023 playoffs, behind Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl, who is leading him by five goals.

Hintz has been showered with praise by coach Peter DeBoer, who gave him his flowers following their Game 5 victory over the Seattle Kraken, calling Roope Hintz a "monster" for the team in the playoffs.

Here's what coach DeBoer said:

"He's been just an absolute monster for us this playoffs, at the most important times. I mean, this is obviously a critical game for our group. He comes out in the first 10 minutes and basically lets everybody in the building know that he's here to play."

Hintz was the Dallas Stars' 19th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He's currently in his fifth season in the league and during that span, Hintz has played 312 games and has managed to accumulate 245 points through 117 goals and 128 assists.

Roope Hintz leads Dallas Stars to 5-2 victory

Wyatt Johnston scored the opening goal for the Stars after he slotted the puck back into the net for a wrist shot goal to give the team an early 1-0 lead at the 3:57 mark of the first period.

Seattle Kraken v Dallas Stars - Game Five

Less than two minutes later, Hintz put the Stars up by two goals after he converted Thomas Harley's assist into the goal through a snapshot.

Coming into the second period, Joe Pavelski extended the Stars' lead to 3-0. Adam Larsson and Jaren McCann's two goals helped the Seattle Kraken trim the lead to 3-2, moving into the third period. However, they were the only two goalscorers for the Kraken in the game.

In the third period, Hintz and Radek Faksa, scoring on an empty net helped the Dallas Stars secure a commanding 5-2 win and take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will go toe-to-toe with the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 on Friday at the Climate Pledge Arena.

