"Roope Hintz has the highest hockey IQ" - Fans hail Dallas Stars forward after he puts up incredible playoff numbers

The Stars' amazing postseason run continued as Roope Hintz scored an unassisted goal to break the 0-0 first period. Hintz currently trails Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the postseason point lead with 19 points.

He scored nine and assisted ten during the playoffs. Fans and experts alike have praised Hintz for his excellent postseason performance.

Fans, especially, were very excited bout his performance in the playoffs. They were high praises reserved for him. These are some of the reactions found on Twitter about his performance in Game 7 and the playoffs, in general:

🐠K_N🐠 | Temu Campus Ambassador * @Norton48060357 and ready to take over the NHL Playoffs! One point behind McDavid? No problem. Keep shining, Hintz! See my homepage plz @BR_OpenIce Roope Hintz is on fireand ready to take over the NHL Playoffs! One point behind McDavid? No problem. Keep shining, Hintz!

Rance Holman @RanceHolman I'm not sure if I would take Roope Hintz over anyone in these playoffs. He's been that good

Ipa🇺🇦 @Ipavaiva Roope Hintz and his one man mission to absolutely embarrass all his former team mates #DallasStars

elena ♡'s ROOPE HINTZ @elnaisgay sigh …. is it time to finally buy a hintz jersey 🤔🤔

Matviyko @kingmatviyko Roope Hintz is one hell of a player. For my money he has the highest hockey IQ in the game right now. This guy has a 50 goal season in him somewhere along the way too. And maybe a cup ring here shortly.

z - CosmicKnight @CosmicKnight29 My honest opinions on the Stars



Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson are legit talents. We can contain them but asking to shut them down the whole series is a tall task



I like Dallas' Defense and Goaltending. Easily the best Vegas has faced so far in this playoffs

noelle🪷 @juIysix i love roope hintz

Wes Moody @Sun_bro1 #OneStateOneTeam Roope Hintz making former Dallas D men look silly in back to back series. Priceless #TexasHockey

alyssa @shahrestank Holy SHIT im going feral. I need a roope hintz jersey

Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic Roope Hintz so far this postseason:



•13 games

•9 goals

•10 assists

•40 shots on goal

•35 scoring chances

•In his 5v5 minutes Stars are up 11-6, high danger chances are 47-24, and they have 68.5% of the expected goals via NST

At the 15:59 minute of the second period, Roope Hintz scored the first goal for the Dallas Stars on an unassisted wrist shot.

At the 12:48 mark of the third period, Wyatt Johnston gave the Stars a 2-0 lead by converting an assist from Evgenii Dadonov into a backhand goal.

The Stars' advantage was reduced to one goal at 19:41 by a backhand goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand. However, the Seattle Kraken were defeated 2-1 in the closing minute of the third period after failing to send the ball back into the goal.

On Friday, Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will pit Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Roope Hintz's 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars

On November 29, 2022, Roope Hintz committed to an eight-year, $67.6 million deal with the Dallas Stars, barring him from becoming a restricted free agency. In 2022–23, he tied his best of 37 goals while setting new NHL career highs of 38 assists and 75 points.

As a result, Hintz began the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 points in five games, passing Mike Modano (10 points, 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal), Sergei Zubov (10 points, 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal), and Jamie Benn (10 points, 2016 Western Conference First Round) to become the player with the most points in a playoff series since the Stars moved to Dallas for the 1993–94 season.

He became only the second Stars player in the last 20 years to score five goals in a single series (Denis Gurianov had six in the first round of the 2020 Western Conference).

That series was a six-game victory against the Minnesota Wild. Three players have ever played for the Dallas/Minnesota North Stars, Tony McKegney (seven goals in the 1985 Norris Division Finals), Steve Payne (seven goals in the 1981 Preliminary Round), and Gurianov.

