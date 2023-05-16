"Roope Hintz has the highest hockey IQ" - Fans hail Dallas Stars forward after he puts up incredible playoff numbers

The Stars' amazing postseason run continued as Roope Hintz scored an unassisted goal to break the 0-0 first period. Hintz currently trails Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the postseason point lead with 19 points.
He scored nine and assisted ten during the playoffs. Fans and experts alike have praised Hintz for his excellent postseason performance.
Fans, especially, were very excited bout his performance in the playoffs. They were high praises reserved for him. These are some of the reactions found on Twitter about his performance in Game 7 and the playoffs, in general:
At the 15:59 minute of the second period, Roope Hintz scored the first goal for the Dallas Stars on an unassisted wrist shot.
At the 12:48 mark of the third period, Wyatt Johnston gave the Stars a 2-0 lead by converting an assist from Evgenii Dadonov into a backhand goal.
The Stars' advantage was reduced to one goal at 19:41 by a backhand goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand. However, the Seattle Kraken were defeated 2-1 in the closing minute of the third period after failing to send the ball back into the goal.
On Friday, Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will pit Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Roope Hintz's 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs
On November 29, 2022, Roope Hintz committed to an eight-year, $67.6 million deal with the Dallas Stars, barring him from becoming a restricted free agency. In 2022–23, he tied his best of 37 goals while setting new NHL career highs of 38 assists and 75 points.
As a result, Hintz began the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 points in five games, passing Mike Modano (10 points, 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal), Sergei Zubov (10 points, 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal), and Jamie Benn (10 points, 2016 Western Conference First Round) to become the player with the most points in a playoff series since the Stars moved to Dallas for the 1993–94 season.
He became only the second Stars player in the last 20 years to score five goals in a single series (Denis Gurianov had six in the first round of the 2020 Western Conference).
That series was a six-game victory against the Minnesota Wild. Three players have ever played for the Dallas/Minnesota North Stars, Tony McKegney (seven goals in the 1985 Norris Division Finals), Steve Payne (seven goals in the 1981 Preliminary Round), and Gurianov.