Roope Hintz injury: Dallas Stars' $67,600,000 star faces setback ahead of season opener against Blues

In a concerning turn of events for the Dallas Stars and their fans, star player Roope Hintz is facing an injury setback just days before the highly anticipated season opener against the St. Louis Blues. Roope Hintz inked an eight-year deal worth $67,600,000 with the Dallas Stars on November 29, 2022.

The latest update on October 10, Tuesday, is a bit disconcerting for Hintz. Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports that he is still not practicing due to the upper-body injury. While he had practiced a few times in the past week, including Monday, it was noted that he was wearing a non-contact jersey during the session.

This non-contact status raises concerns about his availability for Thursday's season opener against the Blues. Hintz had a remarkable season in the previous campaign, amassing an impressive 37 goals and 75 points across 73 games. His performance was instrumental in the Stars' success, making his presence on the ice all the more crucial.

What happened to Roope Hintz?

The alarm bells started ringing on September 27, 2023, when Hintz didn't participate in practice due to an upper-body injury, as reported by Mike Heika of the Stars' official site. This news undoubtedly raised concerns among fans, given Hintz's pivotal role in the team's success.

However, head coach Pete DeBoer was quick to provide some reassurance. He indicated that the Stars were taking a cautious approach with Hintz, citing the ample time remaining in the preseason. This suggests that the injury may not be serious, offering a glimmer of hope for the 26-year-old center's swift recovery.

Later reports on October 3 and October 5, 2023, from Saad Yousuf of The Athletic provided further insight into Hintz's condition. The Stars appeared relatively unconcerned about the injury, emphasizing that as a top-line player, Hintz didn't necessarily need to participate in preseason games to be ready for the start of the regular season.

While it seemed unlikely that he would play in the preseason game against the Blues, there was still a glimmer of hope for his appearance in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Wild. But ultimately he didn't play.

Any timeline for Roope Hintz's return?

Currently, the team and head coach haven't provided much insight into Hintz's recovery. The Stars and their fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Hintz's status over the next few days, hoping for a positive development and his eventual return to full contact practices.

However, the anticipation for the season opener against the Blues remains high.