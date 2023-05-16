Roope Hintz, the Dallas Stars center, has been lighting up the ice for the Stars in the 2023 playoffs. Hintz scored in Game 7 on Monday against the Seattle Kraken to help the Stars win 2-1 and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

With a goal on the night, Hintz has now accumulated 19 points through nine goals and ten assists in 13 games, making him the second-leading goalscorer after Connor McDavid in the 2023 playoffs.

Hintz has received praise from fans and analysts for his outstanding performance in the playoffs. Following the game on Monday, TSN Hockey analyst Frank Corrado praised Roope Hintz's consistency throughout the competition, emphasizing that he's built for the playoffs.

Corrado said about Hintz:

"You've been missing a lot. He's got nine goals in the playoffs. He's got three three-point games and won a four-point game that's how dominant of a stretch this guy has been on, and it almost seems like Jay he's built for the playoffs"

He added:

"The speed he plays with the way he can attack off the rush, and you know how it goes in the playoffs, where you get few chances fewer and further between than you do in the regular season, his ability to finish throughout these playoffs has been really impressive."

He also said that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were both consistent throughout their campaign, are now out of competition. Corrado added that Hintz is going to be an exciting player to watch in the coming games:

"In the playoffs now, where we're not gonna have Leon Draisaitl, we're not gonna have Connor McDavid. We're gonna see Roope Hintz a little bit more, and he's an exciting player to watch."

Roope Hintz propels Dallas Stars to Conference Finals

Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars - Game Seven

Hintz opened the scoring for the Dallas Stars with an unassisted wrist shot goal at the 15:59 mark of the second period.

Wyatt Johnston put the Stars 2-0 ahead, converting an assist from Evgenii Dadonov into the back of the net for a backhand goal at the 12:48 mark of the third.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's backhand goal at the 19:41 mark cut the Stars' lead to one goal. The Seattle Kraken, though, failed to put the puck back into the net in the final frame of the third period as they went down 2-1.

Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars now face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday.

