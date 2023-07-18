Ross Colton salary cap: How much cap hit Avalanche incur annually?

The Colorado Avalanche have secured forward Ross Colton with a four-year contract, effectively avoiding arbitration. The deal, valued at $16 million, will carry a $4 million annual salary cap hit.

The Avalanche acquired Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning before the NHL draft by exchanging him for the 37th pick. As a restricted free agent, Colton's arbitration rights could have posed challenges for the Lightning, making him an attractive trade candidate.

Colton, 26, gained recognition for scoring the winner in the Stanley Cup Finals, securing the championship for Tampa Bay in 2021. The next year, he played for the Lightning when they faced off against the Avalanche in the final but fell short.

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland praised Colton, describing him as a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree. MacFarland highlighted Colton's physicality, competitiveness and versatility, emphasizing his value as a valuable addition to the lineup.

Hailing from Robbinsville, New Jersey, Ross Colton has accumulated 83 points in 190 NHL regular-season games with Tampa Bay.

Ross Colton's postseason brilliance with Lightning

In the 2022-23 season and playoffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ross Colton showcased his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

While his regular-season numbers may not have stood out, Colton made a notable impact during the postseason, demonstrating his clutch play and ability to rise to the occasion.

In the regular season, Colton played 82 games, registering solid but not overly impressive numbers. He tallied 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points, with a plus/minus rating of +10.

Although his point production may not have been among the team's highest, Colton's presence on the ice was still valuable due to his defensive contributions and versatility.

It was in the playoffs that Colton truly shone. In six playoff games, he recorded one goal and three assists, totaling four points. Despite not lighting up the scoresheet, Colton's impact was evident in crucial moments. His ability to step up when it mattered most was highlighted by his goalscoring performance in the playoffs, where he displayed his knack for coming through in clutch situations.

Ross Colton has played 52 overall playoff games, contributing ten goals and nine assists, amounting to 19 points. With a plus/minus rating of +2, he has shown his ability to elevate his game in playoff hockey.

