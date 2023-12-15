"Rotten attitude": Jordan Kyrou's comment on relationship with former coach Craig Berube has Blues fans livid

Blues fans are not happy with Jordan Kyrou. The winds of change have swept through the St. Louis Blues, leaving fans with mixed emotions following the dismissal of beloved coach Craig Berube. However, it's the reaction of young forward Jordan Kyrou, coupled with his recent struggles on the ice, that has intensified the discord among the Blues faithful.

In a press conference addressing Berube's departure, Jordan Kyrou raised eyebrows with his seemingly indifferent response, stating,:

"I've got no comment. He's not my coach anymore. It kind of feels like a little bit of a fresh start kind of thing. Yeah, we're all excited here. We want to turn the ship around right now and get our culture back a little bit and get back to how we know how to play hockey."

Jordan Kyrou's remarks, particularly his lack of comment on Berube, fueled speculation about underlying tensions between the coach and the 25-year-old forward. Rumors circulating throughout the week have suggested that Kyrou's dissatisfaction with Berube played a significant role in the coaching change, with some speculating that the dismissal could be a catalyst for Kyrou's resurgence on the ice.

Fans took to X and called out Kyrou over his comments.

"That kid needs to go. Rottten attitude" - one user wrote

Drew Bannister has stepped in to run the Blues' bench on an interim basis, a familiar face to Kyrou as they previously worked together with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage during parts of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The familiarity between the two has sparked hopes of a positive shift for Kyrou under Bannister's guidance for the St. Louis Blues moving forward.

Speculation surrounds Jordan Kyrou's role in Craig Berube's departure from St. Louis Blues

NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman recently highlighted a recent game where Kyrou had a giveaway late in the game, and explained that under the Berube system, that that would not have been tolerated.

The potential clash between the coach's expectations and Kyrou's on-ice decisions may have played a role in the organization's contemplation of a coaching change.

Berube's departure, who led the team to its 2019 championship success, suggests that the organization is actively evaluating its coaching strategies to ensure the continued development of its key players.