Ryan Getzlaf net worth: How much has Anaheim Ducks legend earned over his career?

Ryan Getzlaf is the greatest Anaheim Ducks player of all time. He was drafted 19th overall by the Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft and spent his entire career (17 seasons) with the franchise.

Getzlaf was known for his incredible playmaking skills and offensive prowess. He is the Ducks' all-time leader in games played (1,157), points scored (1.019) and fourth in goals (282).

In his impressive 17-year career, Getzlaf led the Ducks in assists twelve times, which also includes a franchise record that he cemented with 66 assists in the 2008-09 season. Moreover, Getzalf was one of the key players who helped the team win their only Stanley Cup in 2007.

As one of the most exemplary embodiments of brilliance in the Ducks' history, Getzlaf has gracefully amassed substantial wealth during his illustrious journey.

Ryan Getzlaf's contracts, career earnings, and net worth explored

The Ducks all-time leading goalscorer signed four contracts during his stint with the franchise. As per Sportrac, he first signed a 3-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $795,467 that ran through 2005-07.

Following that, in 2008, Getzlaf was inked to a five-year, $26,625,000 deal with an annual salary of $5,325,000. In his UFA year in 2013, the Ducks signed him to a second contract extension, this time for a long term.

Getzlaf signed an eight-year, $66,000,000 contract, which included $5,000,000 as a signing bonus and an annual salary of $8,250,000.

He became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2021 and signed his fourth and last contract with the Ducks for one year, which was worth $4,500,000 with the same amount of salary.

Combining all the salaries, bonuses and contracts signed over seventeen years, Ryan Getzlaf's career earnings are estimated at $95,102,035, per CapFriendly. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Getzlaf's net worth is estimated at $35 million.