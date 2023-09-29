Ryan Graves contract: How much will the Penguins star earn through a six-year deal?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a significant move to bolster their defensive lineup, announcing a six-year contract agreement with defenseman Ryan Graves. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million, totaling $27 million over its duration.

Ryan Graves, a 28-year-old blueliner, arrives in Pittsburgh after spending the previous two seasons with the New Jersey Devils, where he played an instrumental role in helping the team secure their first playoff appearance since 2018 during the last season.

Expand Tweet

Graves' NHL journey has seen him suit up for various teams, including the New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Devils.

Over his 302-game NHL career, he has notched an impressive 28 goals and 100 points, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively from the blue line.

This contract signifies the Penguins' commitment to shoring up their defensive core and adding depth to their roster.

As he embarks on this six-year journey with the Penguins, both Graves and the organization are undoubtedly eager to see how he can make an impact on the ice.

The Defensive dynamo Ryan Graves will make a new beginning in Pittsburgh

Ryan Graves brings a wealth of experience and a formidable presence to the Pittsburgh Penguins with his recent six-year contract.

Hailing from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Graves has made his mark in the NHL over the past five seasons, notably with the New Jersey Devils in the last two.

During the 2022-23 season, Graves displayed his two-way prowess, registering eight goals, 18 assists, and an impressive plus-34 rating in 78 games.

His goal-scoring proficiency among the Devils' defensemen was second only to Dougie Hamilton. Graves also ranked second on the team in plus/minus, showcasing his defensive acumen.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Graves is known for his physicality, leading all Devils players with 287 hits during his tenure with the team. Moreover, his penalty-killing expertise is evident, as he logged over 370 minutes of shorthanded ice time.

Over his 302-game NHL career, which includes stints with the Colorado Avalanche and the Devils, Graves has amassed 28 goals, 72 assists, and 100 points, boasting an impressive plus-84 rating. In playoff action, he has notched two goals, eight assists, and 10 points in 35 games.

Before reaching the NHL, Graves honed his skills in the AHL, where he played 260 games and tallied 77 points.

His journey to the pros began in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he showcased his talent and won the QMJHL Championship in 2014.

Internationally, Ryan Graves represented Team Canada at the 2022 World Championship, contributing two goals, five assists, and seven points on their path to a silver medal.