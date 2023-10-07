Ryan Hartman contract: How much is the Minnesota Wild center's extension worth?

In a move that has captured the attention of hockey fans, the Minnesota Wild recently announced a contract extension for their versatile center, Ryan Hartman. The deal, worth $12 million over three years, comes with an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million. The signing received approval from many, with some considering it a fair price for a player who has shown his scoring prowess in the past.

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin expressed his satisfaction with the contract extension, which binds Hartman to the team through the 2026-27 season. Guerin's confidence in Hartman's abilities and his value to the team was evident in this long-term commitment.

Last season, Hartman had an impactful presence on the ice, contributing significantly to the team's success. In 59 games, he tallied 37 points, comprising 15 goals and 22 assists. Hartman also showcased his versatility by recording a career-high two shorthanded goals. Moreover, he played an instrumental role in game-winning situations, registering six game-winning goals, which tied him for the team lead.

Hartman's contributions went beyond scoring. His physicality was apparent with 90 penalty minutes. His defensive responsibilities were underscored by a plus-seven rating, indicating he was a positive force on both ends of the ice.

Ryan Hartman stands tall as Wild's finest defenceman

Hartman's hockey journey began when he was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2015 and has carved out a notable career. Notably, Hartman holds the distinction of being the first NHL player born in South Carolina.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 197 pounds, Hartman's skill and physicality make him a valuable asset for the Minnesota Wild.

Hartman's journey in the NHL has been remarkable. Over his nine-season career, he has amassed an impressive 233 points, comprising 107 goals and 126 assists.

The Minnesota Wild originally signed Hartman to a two-year contract on July 1, 2019, and this recent extension cements his role as a crucial piece of the team's future.