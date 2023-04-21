The Minnesota Wild are set to take on the Dallas Stars tonight at 9:30 PM ET. Wild fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Ryan Hartman returning to the ice.

According to Michael Russo (a self-proclaimed Newsday paperboy and frequent Wild commentator), Hartman was seen skating for half an hour before the morning skate. Russo believes this is a sure sign that Hartman is eager to play tonight.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation, with some expressing concern over the team's recent performance.

One fan, Track Rat Vinster, questioned why the Wild didn't call up Rossi instead of Walker, suggesting that the team's lineup may have contributed to their loss on Wednesday.

Why didn't the Wild call up Rossi instead of Walker? They knew they needed a center. I blame the way they scrambled the lines as much as anything for Wednesdays loss.

Another fan tweeted about the team's injuries, suggesting that there may be more players who are banged up than the public knows about.

you get the sense that the post-season injury admissions are gonna be extra gnarly this year for the Wild? Seems like a TON of guys are way more banged up than anyone knows

This sentiment was echoed by several other fans who are worried about the team's post-season prospects.

However, other fans were ecstatic to learn about Hartman's possible return to the rink. One fan expressed concern that Hartman's prospects of winning the Lady Byng Trophy might be jeopardized if he missed too many games. It is given to the NHL player who demonstrates sportsmanship and gentlemanly behavior the best.

That’s awesome!! I was worried if he missed to many games it would hurt his Lady Byng chances!

Other tweets that followed:

A quick look at Ryan Hartman's life and his journey to NHL

Ryan Hartman, a forward for the Minnesota Wild in the National Hockey League (NHL), has come a long way since his days playing minor ice hockey in Chicago.

Born on September 20, 1994, on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Hartman was raised in West Dundee, Illinois by his parents Craig and Kim. He developed a love for the Chicago Blackhawks and began playing ice hockey at the age of three.

Ryan Hartman played with a number of Chicago-area teams, including the Chicago Mission, where he won several state championships. At the age of 15, Hartman joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Ryan Hartman's performance at NTDP helped him become a first-round draft pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Hartman made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in the 2014-15 season. He played a key role in helping the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup championship.

Since then, Ryan Hartman has played for several other NHL teams, including the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers, before joining the Minnesota Wild in the 2020-21 season.

