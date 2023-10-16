Ryan Lindgren injury: Is Rangers' $9,000,000 defenseman worth the risk for your fantasy team?

Ryan Lindgren has already suffered an injury and missed Saturday's game for the New York Rangers.

Lindgren is currently in the final year of the three-year $9,000,000 deal he signed with the Rangers. Although he is not a household name, he has been picked up in fantasy, but with his latest injury is it worth having him?

Last season, Lindgren put up 18 points and recorded 45 penalty minutes in 63 games. If you are in a 10 or 12-person fantasy hockey league, there are much better players to draft or pick up in fantasy than Lindgren.

With the Rangers, Lindgren is on the top pair with Adam Fox. However, he is there to play defense and make sure he is back as Fox is more of an offensive-defenseman who will want to go on rushes, which will leave Lindgren to stay back and not pick up many points.

The only reason why you should want Lindgren on your fantasy hockey team is if your league counts hits, penalty minutes, and blocked shots. Last season, Lindgren recorded 68 hits, 45 PIM, and 92 blocked shots, respectively, while the year prior he had 129 hits and 141 blocked shots as he played the full season.

Ryan Lindgren's injury

Ryan Lindgren is considered day-to-day and New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette said the defensemen is a game-time decision tonight.

Lindgren missed Saturday's game due to an upper-body injury which Adam Fox said was a key loss, according to New York Post's Mollie Walker.

“It always hurts when you don’t have a player of that caliber,” Fox said. “But we were prepped, we knew from the morning. It was something we were prepared for. You lose a good player, it’s going to hurt you. The D, we’re comfortable playing with each other.”

Ryan Lindgren got hurt after blocking a shot in the Rangers season-opening win over the Buffalo Sabres. The shot went right off his hand, but Lindgren was able to practice the next day but wasn't healthy enough to play in the game.

In his NHL career, Lindgren has skated in 257 games, recording seven goals, 56 assists for 63 points and 183 penalty minutes.