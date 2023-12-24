Ryan Lomberg cites Keegan Kolesar's Stanley Cup hit on Matthew Tkachuk as motivation for fight: "Gave me the chance to even the score"

In Saturday's matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, forward Keegan Kolesar found himself in the spotlight for more than just his on-ice skills. The intensity of the game and tensions were at their peak as Kolesar and Panthers player Ryan Lomberg engaged in a spirited first-period fight. The bout was short-lived, with Lomberg delivering a decisive punch that sent Kolesar to the ice.

However, Keegan Kolesar displayed resilience by quickly recovering and making his way to the dressing room. Remarkably, he returned for the start of the second period and even contributed with an assist on Pavel Dorofeyev's goal. Lomberg acknowledged Kolesar's toughness, recognizing the opportunity for redemption after last year's playoff clash.

Lomberg stated, emphasizing Keegan Kolesar's willingness to settle the score:

"Credit to him for kind of letting me get redemption for last year. He gave me the chance to even the score. He's a pretty tough customer to come back."

Despite the physicality and intensity, the Panthers emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. Tkachuk played a notable role, earning two assists and engaging in a post-game scuffle with Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo. Both players, along with three others, received 10-minute misconducts.

Reflecting on the game, Lomberg expressed satisfaction with the Panthers' performance, noting their combination of speed, physicality and overall strong play. Looking ahead, the teams are slated to face off again on Jan. 4 in Las Vegas.

Lomberg said:

"I think we were all really happy with our game tonight, We were hard. We were fast. We were physical when we needed to be, so it's a good one to leave off of on the break."

Revisiting last year's playoff clash between Keegan Kolesar and Matthew Tkachuk

Saturday's game marked the first meeting between the two teams since the intense Stanley Cup Final in June, where Keegan Kolesar's impactful hit on Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk had left him injured.

During Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Kolesar delivered a legal and thunderous check on Tkachuk, knocking him out of the game temporarily. Despite Tkachuk's return and a valiant effort that forced overtime in a 3-2 win for the Panthers, he ultimately missed the pivotal Game 5, which sealed the Golden Knights' championship victory, due to a fractured sternum sustained from Kolesar's hit.

Adding fuel to the rivalry, Kolesar was caught on the mic during the series, labeling the Panthers as "pretenders."