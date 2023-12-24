'Ryan Lomberg - One Punch Man' - 187 lb Panthers winger's knockout punch on Keegan Kolesar in Stanley Cup rematch elicits NHL fans' wonder

In the world of NHL, the drama doesn't just happen during the playoffs; it often carries over into the following seasons. This was demonstrated in a game that revived a rivalry from the previous Stanley Cup Final.

On Saturday, Ryan Lomberg, a winger for the Florida Panthers delivered a knockout punch to Keegan Kolesar of the Vegas Golden Knights despite being smaller in size. This moment has truly captivated NHL fans.

Standing at 5'9" and weighing 184 pounds, Lomberg faced off against Kolesar’s imposing 6'2", 227-pound stature. However much like David and Goliath, the smaller player emerged victorious.

A fan has even compared Lomberg to "One Punch Man," a character from an anime known for defeating opponents with one strike.

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The backstory is filled with tension. During last year's finals, Kolesar made a hit on Matthew Tkachuk, one of Panthers' star players causing him to be sidelined with a fractured sternum and miss out on an important victory.

Kolesar’s on-ice remarks calling the Panthers "pretenders" only added fuel to the fire after Vegas secured their championship.

Now, fast forward to their first encounter since that series; it was an opportunity for retribution. At the start of the game, Lomberg and Kolesar dropped gloves right after a faceoff.

The scuffle was short but impactful; Lomberg’s punch sent Kolesar to the dressing room, though he later came back and managed to contribute an assist. The Panthers secured a 4-2 victory in the end.

In the post-game interview, Ryan Lomberg said:

"Credit to him for kind of letting me get redemption for last year. He gave me the chance to even the score. He's a pretty tough customer to come back."

The physical altercation and Lomberg’s unexpected knockout punch have generated a wave of reactions on social media.

Here are some fan reactions:

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Duffleman0609 from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Ryan Lomberg’s performance this season so far

In 33 games played, Ryan Lomberg has netted 2 goals and, notably, has yet to register any assists, resulting in a current points tally of 2. While his offensive contributions may seem modest, Lomberg's impact on the ice extends far beyond the scoresheet.

His physical style of play and high energy level are what truly make him stand out. Despite this, he has maintained a neutral plus/minus rating indicating that he is also responsible defensively when he is on the ice.

Ryan Lomberg’s willingness to stand up for his teammates is evident from his 21 penalty minutes. Although he has taken 30 shots so far, it's clear that his role doesn't prioritize being the shooter. This is corroborated by his average time on ice per game, which stands at 9 minutes and 14 seconds.