"Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for Vezina": Oilers center's glove save earns NHL fans' approval in win vs LA Kings

In a thrilling showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the Oilers secured a 3-2 shootout victory. But it was a jaw-dropping glove save by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins that stole the spotlight and garnered widespread approval from NHL fans.

While Nugent-Hopkins is typically recognized for his contributions as a forward, his performance showcased his versatility and agility in the net. Despite his primary role as a skater, Nugent-Hopkins performed a brilliant glove save, leaving fans in awe.

NHL enthusiasts took to social media to express their amazement at the unexpected display. One fan, in a moment of playful exaggeration, humorously exclaimed:

"Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for Vezina."

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan, showcasing a keen understanding of the rules, expressed:

"Someone correct me if I’m mistaken but I think this is technically legal as long as he doesn’t close his hand around the puck. Guys don’t often do it because it doesn’t usually make sense to do. It’s an awkward pose, usually your stick or skate can get there faster than your hand, and putting your hand down on the ice in the middle of a dog pile like that is risking getting fingers cut off if someone skates over your hand."

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The fanbase also took the opportunity to acknowledge:

"Hyman the puppet master, NUGE STILL HUGE REGARDLESS"

Here are some of the top comments on Reddit:

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/sushisteel from discussion inhockey Expand Post

While the Oilers' victory in the shootout was undoubtedly a team accomplishment, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' unexpected and remarkable glove save earned widespread praise.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oilers' 3-2 shootout victory against the Kings

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Oilers contributed an assist in the power play in the thrilling 3-2 shootout victory against the Kings,

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins showcased his offensive prowess for Edmonton. The skilled forward notched a crucial power-play assist and demonstrated defensive commitment with two blocked shots during the hard-fought contest.

Nugent-Hopkins played a pivotal role in setting up Connor McDavid's goal in the second period, showcasing his playmaking abilities. The contribution marked his 15th point in just 10 appearances throughout December, highlighting his consistent and impactful presence on the ice.

Impressively, five of his 11 assists in the month came with the man advantage, emphasizing his significant role in the team's power-play unit.

As a 30-year-old veteran, Nugent-Hopkins continues to be a linchpin for the team's offensive strategy. His season total is 33 points, with 11 points generated on the power play. He also has 73 shots on net, 22 penalty minutes and a commendable plus-8 rating through 33 outings in the NHL this season.