As Ryan O'Reilly and the Toronto Maple Leafs face a crucial Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, they receive an unexpected boost of motivation from an unlikely source. Ryan O'Reilly's 103-year-old grandmother has sent a message that is sure to inspire her grandson and the entire team.

The Maple Leafs are in a difficult situation after losing the first three games of the second round. However, their recent Game 4 triumph brought a ray of optimism and much-needed respite. With the series score being 3-1 in favor of the Panthers, the Leafs enter Game 5 determined to close the gap and keep their Stanley Cup chances alive.

In the thick of the game's stress and expectation, Ryan O'Reilly's father, Brian O'Reilly, turned to Twitter to share an encouraging moment. Despite her astounding age, Snook can be heard passionately screaming the legendary line, "GO Leafs GO," in a moving video. The film depicts the essence of Reilly's grandmother's continuous support.

Brian O'Reilly accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

"Snook's Gran at 103 years with a GO Leafs GO!"

Brian O'Reilly @coachbri1 Snook’s Gran at 103 years with a GO Leafs GO! Snook’s Gran at 103 years with a GO Leafs GO! https://t.co/n5k3KHsx9d

After receiving his granny's message,Ryan O'Reilly said:

“My granny. She’s been, probably, my biggest fan. Just to have the support, it means so much.”

As the Leafs take to the ice, they carry the weight of not only their own aspirations but also the hopes and support of Reilly's Gran and countless other devoted fans. Their objective is clear - to close the gap in the series and ignite a potential comeback.

Game 5 will undoubtedly be a crucial one. The Leafs will be fighting to make the series 3-2 and keep their dreams of lifting the Stanley Cup alive.

Apart from his grandmother Ryan O'Reilly also enjoys the support of his family and neighbors.

Ryan O'Reilly's family continues to support him as he and the Toronto Maple Leafs enter another high-stakes game. O'Reilly's father recently shared a heartwarming photo featuring his mother and fellow residents from a Seaforth, Ontario, old age home. They were all proudly sporting Leaf's gear.

O'Reilly's mother also had one crucial piece of advice for him:

"Kick some a**, pretty much."

The veteran forward has already recorded three goals and nine points in just ten postseason games with Toronto. O'Reilly's performance will be fueled by his family's constant support and encouragement.

Today he strives to make a significant impact in the Leafs' playoff run. With his family's words echoing in his mind. O'Reilly will definitely remain focused on delivering his best and helping his team succeed.

Poll : 0 votes