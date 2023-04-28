The Ottawa Senators' potential sale to Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group has sent shockwaves through the NHL and social media.

The bid, rumored to be over $1 billion and including a new arena in downtown Ottawa, has generated excitement among Senators fans and NHL enthusiasts alike.

Many are thrilled at the prospect of Reynolds becoming an NHL owner, with his celebrity status potentially bringing a new level of attention and enthusiasm to the league.

Senators fans have long awaited a change in ownership, and the prospect of a new downtown arena has added to their optimism for the team's future.

Reynolds' plans to bring his production company (Maximum Effort) to Ottawa to document the purchase and construction of the new stadium has also generated buzz.

The National Capital Commission's role in the process adds to the uncertainty, but many are confident that a lease will be secured once the club is sold. With the bid due on May 15, all eyes will be on the Senators and the Remington Group to see if they can make the purchase a reality.

Ryan Reynolds' diverse business ventures contribute to $350 million net worth

Ryan Reynolds has proven himself to be a savvy businessman, with a net worth estimated at $350 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Hollywood actor and entrepreneur has invested in various industries, from liquor and sports to telecommunications and fintech.

Through his production and marketing agency, Maximum Effort, Reynolds has created viral ads for companies like Match and Mint Mobile. He has also served as a board member for Match Group and co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC.

Reynolds has also made successful investments in liquor, such as Aviation Gin, which he sold to Diageo for an estimated $610 million. He is a shareholder in password management software 1Password and has invested in Canadian fintech company Nuvei.

In 2022, Reynolds earned $20 million from Apple TV+ for the holiday film Spirited. As he continues to diversify his business ventures, there is no doubt that he will continue to accumulate wealth and success.

Ryan Reynolds' entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen have set him apart from many other Hollywood stars. It will be interesting to see what other ventures he pursues in the future and how his diverse portfolio will continue to contribute to his impressive net worth.

