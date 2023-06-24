Ryan Smith is making strong case for a Utah-based NHL team - "Can create an experience that’s both incredible for both NBA and for hockey"

The owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, believes that Salt Lake City is ready to embrace hockey and that the sport would thrive in his market. In a conversation with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the 44-year-old billionaire expressed his confidence in the potential success of hockey in Utah.

Drawing parallels to the accomplishments of the NHL in Seattle and Las Vegas, Smith emphasized that there was no doubt in his mind about the viability of the sport in his city.

Smith, who is also a part-owner of Real Salt Lake in the MLS, stated that the method of bringing hockey to Salt Lake City, whether through expansion or relocation. It was less important than ensuring the overall success of the league and its partnerships.

He conveyed his willingness to assist the NHL in any way possible, indicating a desire for collaboration. He believes that his group's involvement could positively impact the sport.

Smith said:

“So my conversations with Gary and Bill are just like, ‘We’re here, we’re ready.’ There’s not much debate there. But we also want to be good partners.”

While the Jazz currently plays in the Vivint Arena, which will soon be renamed the Delta Center, Smith mentioned that the arena can hold up to 14,000 spectators for hockey. Although he acknowledged that the city might require a new arena in the next 20 years, Smith assured that they were prepared to accommodate a hockey team immediately if the NHL were to express interest.

Looking ahead, Ryan Smith expressed his vision of building something unique in Salt Lake City and viewed hockey as a catalyst for this transformation. He believed that both the NBA and hockey could benefit from an extraordinary fan experience.

Smith said:

"And I think hockey is a big catalyst for that. I think we can create an experience that’s both incredible for the NBA and for hockey."

Ryan Smith's vision to transform Salt Lake City through Hockey and Innovation

As the co-founder of Qualtrics, an online survey software company, Smith's entrepreneurial spirit and technological expertise could potentially contribute to the growth and development of the sport in the region.

Salt Lake City's previous hosting of the 2002 Winter Olympics and its strong candidacy for the 2030 or 2034 Games further shows Ryan Smith's belief that the market was primed for hockey.

He cited Utah's rapid population growth and its passionate fan base for the Jazz, who consistently sold out games. Ryan Smith pointed out the city's suitability for hosting major sporting events and the growing enthusiasm for in-person sports experiences.

