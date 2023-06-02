Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith recently revealed that "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky turned out to be an inspiration behind one of the team's most bravest moves.

After winning back-to-back division titles, the Jazz decided to move NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Smith shared an amazing tale about Gretzky telling him:

"The organisations I wasn't part of (after I was traded) survived."

Donovan Mitchell was one of the best shooters in the league and Gobert had won consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards with the team.

Hence, it was a risky move by Smith and team GM Danny Ainge. The 64-year-old used his experience with the Boston Celtics to build the Jazz team.

This season, the Jazz's record dropped to 37-45, placing them 12th in the Western Conference and 11 slots worse than they were two seasons prior. Despite this, they have sold out 251 straight games. Although the idea may have altered, fan allegiance remained the same.

The Jazz will be a draft team but has showed promise enough to become a threat in the NBA soon enough.

Wayne Gretzky had not much post career success in the NHL

Wayne Gretzky

In May 2000, Wayne Gretzky agreed to buy a 10% stake in the Phoenix Coyotes in a partnership with majority owner Steve Ellman, taking on the roles of alternate governor, managing partner and head of hockey operations.

Gretzky agreed to become head coach of the team on August 8, 2005.

On September 24, 2009, Gretzky stepped down as head coach and head of hockey operations of the Coyotes. Gretzky's final head coaching record was 143–161–24. They didn't reach the post season once with Gretzky in charge.

They qualified for three successive post seasons after his resignation. In 2012, they reached the Conference finals but fell to the Los Angeles Kings.

He re-entered the NHL as the partner and vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers' parent company, Oilers Entertainment Group. He worked closely with owner Daryl Katz and Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson on the business side of the Oilers' operation.

On May 25, 2021, Gretzky announced that he would step down from his role with the Oilers.

After that he joined TNT as an analyst. Since then, he has become a constant presence on TV and has great chemistry with the rest of the crew.

Maybe Wayne Gretzky was right. The organisations, indeed, perform better when he leaves.

