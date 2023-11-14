Ryan Whitney elated after Edmonton Oilers win under new HC

Ryan Whitney, a former NHL player and co-host of the "Spittin' Chiclet" podcast, was pleased with the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 home win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

Kris Knoblauch, who was named the Oilers' 18th coach on Sunday, could not have asked for a better start to his career in Edmonton. On the other hand, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl once again shone for the Oilers in the game, combining for six points against the Islanders.

Meanwhile, Ryan Whitney was quick to react to the win, taking to X (formerly called Twitter) to share his delight over the Edmonton Oilers' fourth win of the season while also praising the star duo of McDavid and Draisaitl.

"Oilers won that’s awesome. The NHL needs Connor and Leon in the playoffs," Whitney wrote.

The Oilers snapped their five-game losing streak with the win. They are currently seventh in the Western Conference's Pacific Division, with nine points after 14 games. Leon Draisaitl is leading the team in scoring with 19 points (six goals and 13 assists) in 14 games, so far.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Whitney slammed the Maple Leafs fans in favor of the Edmonton Oilers

Whitney had a nine-year NHL career, four of which he spent with the Edmonton Oilers. He's been a vocal supporter of the team. Whitney recently took to X during the Maple Leafs' 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators last week and disciplined Leafs fans for trolling the Oilers for their poor start to the season.

Whitney tweeted:

"Leafs fans who sh*t talk the oilers are comical. You guys stink too."

Whitney was drafted No. 5 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2002 draft and played for four seasons with them. Moreover, the defenseman also skated for the Anaheim Ducks and the Florida Panthers.

He joined the Edmonton Oilers in the 2009-10 season and skated in 139 games for the team over four years. Overall, he played in 481 games, notching up 259 points through 50 goals and 209 assists.