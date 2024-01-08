Ryan Whitney makes accusation about Nick Cousins after Panthers forward's continued involvement in controversial plays

Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins often finds himself in the spotlight due to his controversial plays.

There have been occasions where Cousins has been involved in scrums, delivering high hits on opposing players, sparking debates among fans and analysts about his style of play.

During Sportsnet's intermission of Hockey Night in Canada last week, analyst Kevin Bieska didn't hold back when discussing Cousins' recent string of controversial hits. Bieska brought up an incident involving Cousins' hit on the Coyotes' Jusso Valimaki on Tuesday last week.

Cousins was not penalized for laying down a hit on Valimaki while he was in a vulnerable position near the boards.

Bieska pointed out that it has become a running theme for the 30-year-old Panthers forward while also bringing up the hit on the Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson last month (as quoted by FLA Hockey Now):

"This is a trend with his player,’’ Bieska said. “He has done this a numerous amount of times; ramming a guy’s head into the boards, the hit earlier in the year on Gudbranson, Scheifele (earlier this) year. “What’s the common theme with all of these? Him at the bottom of the pile in a turtle position.’’

Kevin Bieska also said that it's high time for someone from the Florida Panthers to talk Nick Cousins down for his antics. Meanwhile, former NHLer Ryan Whitney weighed in on Bieska's assessment of Cousins.

Whitney reckons that the way Bieska played the game, being tough but fair, adds more significance to his words about Cousins. Whitney feels that Cousins' style of play suggests an intention of injuring other players:

"The way Bieksa played the game only makes these words more meaningful. He played hockey mean and tough but fair. Cousins plays the game blatantly trying to injure people"

Kevin Bieska had a 13-year career in the NHL. The defenseman spent his career only playing for two teams, which included a decade with the Vancouver Canucks and three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

How has Nick Cousins fared for the Florida Panthers this season?

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers

Nick Cousins is currently on Injured Reserve for concussion. The forward was injured after being boarded by Jason Zucker.

This season, the 30-year-old forward has notched up five points through two goals and three assists in 37 games for the Panthers.

The Cats are second in the Atlantic Division with 52 points (25-12-2) after 39 games. They will be up against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.