Ryan Whitney makes bold pick while naming his Stanley Cup favorites for 2023/24 NHL season

As the 2023/24 NHL season approaches, Former NHL defenseman and Spittin' Chiclets podcast host, Ryan Whitney, has made a bold and enthusiastic pick. According to Whitney, in a recent episode of his podcast, the Edmonton Oilers are poised to become the Stanley Cup champions in the upcoming season.

When asked about his take on the Oilers, Whitney didn't hesitate to proclaim them as the ultimate victors in the quest for the Stanley Cup.

Whitney highlighted the exceptional abilities of Leon Draisaitl, considering him a top-tier player not only in the NHL but in the entire world of hockey. He also highlighted the Oilers' formidable depth and the acquisition of key players, such as Connor Brown.

Ryan Whitney said,

"Stanley Cup champions[about Oilers]," he said. "People may think I'm crazy that the Vegas Edmonton second-round series was the Stanley Cup right there. This team is so driven. They have one of the greatest players to ever play hockey. Leon also is a top-four player in the NHL or the world. It is depth. And Connor Brown is an enormous signer. Right."

In his assessment, Ryan Whitney cited several compelling reasons for his conviction in the Oilers' success.

Ryan Whitney gave his reasons for his pick

In the goaltending department, Whitney acknowledged the challenges faced by Stuart Skinner in his first year with the Oilers but expressed optimism. Additionally, he believes that goaltender Jack Campbell will bounce back from a challenging season.

"They have so many weapons. Skinner had a solid year, right? Campbell had one good month," he continued. "But I think Campbell's going to come back and have a good season. Maybe I'm crazy for thinking that, but that first year in Edmonton, it's tough. The guy obviously wasn't comfortable. He did not have the best season. He's going to be better."

One of the Oilers' undeniable strengths, according to Whitney, lies in their power play, which he boldly described. This offensive prowess could be a game-changer in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

"Let's be honest. The power play is the greatest power play to ever be in the league," he said. "You have to have these heartbreaking losses. Every Stanley Cup champions been through a time that you feel so close and you can't get there and it makes you even hungrier. And I truly think they're going to win the division and win the Stanley Cup.“

As the season unfolds, hockey fans will be eagerly watching to see if Whitney's prediction comes to fruition.